Quantcast
Connect with us

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham stonewalls NYT on questions about Trump’s coronavirus test results

Published

27 mins ago

on

There was widespread confusion on Saturday over whether President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The commander-in-chief announced Saturday that he had been tested Friday evening, but claimed the results would not be available until Sunday or Monday.

Experts disputed his claim.

“And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay,” virologist and epidemiologist Joseph Fair explained on MSNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said it was “sort of astonishing they haven’t released that test yet.”

The confusion was compounded by the fact the president’s own physician said the test was not necessary.

“President Trump said on Saturday that he had taken a coronavirus test and was awaiting results, a little more than 12 hours after the White House physician released a statement saying that because the president had no symptoms, a test was not necessary,” The New York Times reported Saturday.

“On Saturday, Mr. Trump’s almost casual admission at a White House news conference of his decision to get tested — not because of his interactions with Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus, but because of news media coverage — raised more questions than it answered,” The Times explained.

The newspaper sought clarification from the White House press secretary, but not even The New York Times could get an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, did not respond to questions about whether Mr. Trump took the test before or after the release of Dr. Conley’s letter, or why Mr. Trump would have taken a test in spite of the advice of his doctor,” The Times reported.

Grisham has refused to hold daily press briefings to keep the public informed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham stonewalls NYT on questions about Trump’s coronavirus text results

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

There was widespread confusion on Saturday over whether President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The commander-in-chief announced Saturday that he had been tested Friday evening, but claimed the results would not be available until Sunday or Monday.

Experts disputed his claim.

“And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay," virologist and epidemiologist Joseph Fair explained on MSNBC.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Outrage erupts over White House not releasing Trump’s coronavirus test results: ‘What is he hiding?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told the nation that he was tested for coronavirus Friday evening, but claimed that he would not receive test results for "a day, or two days."

Virologist and epidemiologist Joseph Fair told MSNBC anchor Alex Witt that the results should already be known.

“Yeah, I mean, typically a test like this, what we call a RTP-CR [reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] takes around two hours completely,” Fair explained. “And I would think if the president was tested, it would be a two-hour turn around on the assay.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s got time and money and that ‘should scare us all’: former Obama campaign manager

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

When I spoke to David Plouffe, the semi-legendary architect of Barack Obama's victorious presidential campaign in 2008, it was the afternoon of March 3, Super Tuesday. So neither of us exactly knew that Joe Biden's coast-to-coast wipeout was coming — although, re-reading this transcript, I'm forced to conclude Plouffe had a clearer idea than I did. In that context, we avoided predictions and talked around various hypothetical possibilities. (I've edited out most of our discussion about a brokered Democratic convention, for instance, since that's now an extremely unlikely outcome.) It's amazing to reflect that less than two weeks ago we also didn't know how disastrous Trump's handling of the coronavirus epidemic would be, or how much that event would affect everyday life. Of course, we still don't know how that epidemic will play out in the medium term, or what kind of X-factor it will be in the general-election campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 