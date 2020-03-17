Test numbers a mystery
In turning over production and distribution of testing kits to private contractors, there was still no provision for reporting about how many tests are being distributed or actually given. There are no requirements that private labs feed that information to the Centers of Disease Control.
It may be that CVS or Walmart will know how many tests they are giving out once they finally receive them, but there is no centralized CDC collection of this information by the Centers of Disease Control – though officials now say they want to fix that.
Without such information, we cannot expect to know the patterns of spread or other traits – race, age, gender, location, details of contagion contact — about disease spread. We are only collecting the number of hits. How are we going to know whether there are more or fewer self-referring test requests as Spring temperatures begin to rise?
2020 Election
Looks like Mitch McConnell fears catching a coronavirus-related condition – losing his job to a blue wave in November
McConnell has been caught personally soliciting resignations from federal judges appointed by the two Bushes and Ronald Reagan. If they retire, Trump can appoint younger men and women. McConnell can then hustle their confirmation through the Senate, but only until yearend.
Letting some 400 House-passed bills languish in his Capitol Hill desk will make it easier for the 78-year-old champion of the rich and powerful to concentrate on his real job: ensuring for decades to come a federal judiciary friendly to Corporate America, monopolists, polluters and, especially, zealous Confederacy lovers.
This is how Donald Trump steals the 2020 election
Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic has already wreaked havoc on our elections. Two states, Louisiana and Georgia, have postponed presidential primaries. Ohio's governor announced late Monday afternoon that he wanted to reschedule Tuesday's primary. Florida, Illinois and Arizona, meanwhile, as of now have decided against finding another date, even as the Centers for Disease Control warns against gatherings of 50 more or people, for the next eight weeks.
Commentary
From licking floors to praying for an inept government: America’s churches react to the coronavirus
It's particularly important for churches that continue to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic to follow the guidelines laid out by health experts given that worship services are among the largest regular gatherings in modern society, among the most physically intimate, and likely include the greatest number of vulnerable people. Even single members of large congregations can have a dramatic effect on how coronavirus spreads or doesn't, as South Korea found out the hard way.