‘Good for the consumer!’ Trump desperately tries to spin market crash away from himself

Published

29 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump reacted to Monday’s stock market crash by cheering on lower oil prices.

Oil prices cratered late Sunday after OPEC was unable to reach an agreement with Russia and other allies, which led Saudi Arabia to cut prices and ramp up production — and the Dow Jones plunged 1,800 points within minutes of the opening bell.

Trump tried to spin the developments as good news.

The president spent the early hours attacking the news media and his Democratic critics who say his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has been insufficient, which also made investors skittish.

Trump then tried to downplay the virus’ spread and its impact on the economy by comparing it to the flu.

