Trump and his close advisers have not been tested for coronavirus despite possible CPAC exposure: report

Even though multiple Trump administration who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, apparently President Donald Trump himself still has not undergone testing for the disease.

White House sources tell ABC News’ Justin Fishel that “POTUS and his closest advisers have not been tested for coronavirus as of now,” even though multiple CPAC attendees, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are both self-quarantining after being exposed.

Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay concerns about the virus, and even Fox News hosts on Monday called out the president for not even taking his own advice by refraining from shaking hands with supporters.

“In this era when shaking hands is a no-no for many people, the president is not showing any concerns about that at all,” host Jon Scott noted. “He’s glad-handing this entire rope line.”

Trump’s happy talk about coronavirus has not been able to halt panic in the stock market, which plummeted by more than 1,000 points in morning trading.