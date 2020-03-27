Trump attacks Dem governor as being way in over her head on coronavirus response

President Donald Trump attacked a Democratic Party governor on Friday.

Trump told the White House press corps on Friday that he wants governors to be “appreciative” of him — and has order Vice President Mike Pence not to call governors who are not.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said that vendors are being told not to send Michigan supplies.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic,” Trump argued.

“Yet your Governor, Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer is way in over her ahead (sic), she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude,” Trump posted on Twitter, describing Whitmer in the same terms medical experts have used to characterize his response to the coronavirus crisis.