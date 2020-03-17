Trump to governors: ‘You do it’
Donald Trump told governors Monday that they should not wait for the federal government to find hospital ventilators that will be needed for the coronavirus surge, that they should find their own.
Later, at a press conference, Trump said he was allowing states to act more quickly by seeking their own sources rather than delaying them by a federal bureaucracy. It is exactly the kind of mixed messages that governors like Andrew Cuomo of New York and Jay Inslee of Washington State have been decrying.
The number of “surplus” federal ventilators is estimated to be about 30,000 for a projected virus population that could reach millions. In Italy, hospital officials have been triaging patient access to ventilators by age.
“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Trump was heard to tell governors in a recording of the call. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”
Commentary
CNN
Trump creditor woes
Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street, but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified. They should be. Their entire investment may be flushed down the financial toilet if Trump can’t pay his debts on his heavily leveraged golf resorts, hotels and restaurants.
Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.
Commentary
Test numbers a mystery
In turning over production and distribution of testing kits to private contractors, there was still no provision for reporting about how many tests are being distributed or actually given. There are no requirements that private labs feed that information to the Centers of Disease Control.
It may be that CVS or Walmart will know how many tests they are giving out once they finally receive them, but there is no centralized CDC collection of this information by the Centers of Disease Control – though officials now say they want to fix that.
Without such information, we cannot expect to know the patterns of spread or other traits – race, age, gender, location, details of contagion contact -- about disease spread. We are only collecting the number of hits. How are we going to know whether there are more or fewer self-referring test requests as Spring temperatures begin to rise?