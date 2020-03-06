‘You first, Rick’: CNBC’s Santelli trashed for rooting for quick spread of coronavirus so the stock market settles down

CNBC editor Rick Santelli suggested during a Thursday broadcast that it might be a good idea if everyone is exposed to the coronavirus as soon as possible so that the worst will be over and then the stock market can settle down which would, in turn, bring an end to market instability.

What he didn’t mention was that it could lead to an estimated 11 million deaths, according to MarketWatch.

According to the analyst: “Of course, people are getting nervous. And listen, I’m not a doctor. I’m not a doctor. All I know is, think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu. Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu. But maybe we’d be just better off if we gave it to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture, but the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”

Needless to say, commenters on Twitter were all over Santelli for his investors-before-humanity comments — with one person suggesting he infect himself first to see how it works out for him

You can see some responses below:

This is absolutely horrifying. Rick Santelli on @CNBC says we should consider giving coronavirus to everybody to just get it over with. That way it won’t wreak so much havoc on the economy. This is your brain on capitalism.pic.twitter.com/Uv5UYyKtxy — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 5, 2020

Rich people loosing their s h it over loosing money…. — TonyaMarie (@mikesmyman1) March 5, 2020

You first Rick — tomsrealaccount112383 (@Tomledufromage) March 5, 2020

“Hey, some people may die but at least the Dow will go up” – CNBC — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) March 5, 2020

Can we get cnbc leadership on record confirming that it's acceptable to call for a few million deaths to avoid a shock to the economy? — Apparatus Of Kwalish (@aparatusofkwal1) March 6, 2020

He needs to resign immediately. Or @CNBC , why does this guy still have a job? — (@jake_snowflake) March 5, 2020

Capitalists like this have lost their humanity. They worship money. — Martinez (@BernThemAll) March 5, 2020

Yeah, you first, @$$hole. — AngryAmerican (@RebekahResister) March 6, 2020

The founder of the Tea Party, everyone — Wash your hands to The Boys Are Back In Town (@BobbyBigWheel) March 5, 2020

IS THE MONEY OK? HAS ANYONE CHECKED ON THE MONEY I HOPE THE MONEY IS FINE — Mike B (@MadHominem) March 5, 2020

I was thinking the same thing. This is that same jackass — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2020

This is unspeakable He should be fired — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) March 5, 2020