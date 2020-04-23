Drudge Report brutally destroys Trump for idea of injecting disinfectants into humans to kill coronavirus

Conservative internet publisher Matt Drudge brutally mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The leader of the free world openly mused that since ultraviolet lights and disinfectants like bleach can kill coronavirus on surfaces, maybe they could be used inside the human body to treat COVID-19.

The Drudge Report greeted Trump’s comments with a picture of a bottle of Clorox bleach:

The conservative website was not the only place Trump was ridiculed for his comments.

Comedian Sarah Cooper released a hilarious video of Trump’s comments, acting out his own words:

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020