Drudge Report brutally destroys Trump for idea of injecting disinfectants into humans to kill coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative internet publisher Matt Drudge brutally mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The leader of the free world openly mused that since ultraviolet lights and disinfectants like bleach can kill coronavirus on surfaces, maybe they could be used inside the human body to treat COVID-19.

The Drudge Report greeted Trump’s comments with a picture of a bottle of Clorox bleach:

The conservative website was not the only place Trump was ridiculed for his comments.

Comedian Sarah Cooper released a hilarious video of Trump’s comments, acting out his own words:

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani inadvertently reveals on Fox News that he doesn’t understand why COVID-19 is different than obesity

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani made comments on Thursday that suggest he has absolutely no understanding how different diseases effect the human body.

The former New York City mayor was asked about his successor, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, leading the tri-state effort to test and track the spread of coronavirus.

"That's totally ridiculous," Giuliani told Laura Ingraham.

"Then we should trace everyone for cancer," Giuliani argued, despite the fact that unlike coronavirus, cancer is a communicable disease.

"Yeah, army of tracers," Ingraham replied.

"We should trace everybody for cancer and heart disease and obesity," Giuliani said, naming three health threats that are not communicable.

PBS NewsHour reports heart-wrenching stories of Americans hard hit by the last recession — who are suffering again

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

Just over a decade ago, Americans were battered by the Great Recession. Now, many of the same people who were hit hard by the last economic crisis, are worried about how they will survive the current economic crisis.

"The economic toll from COVID-19 keeps accumulating to levels unseen in modern times," PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff reported on Thursday.

"We begin with the stories of people across the country out of work. Many suffered a big financial hit during the recession of 2008 and are now facing a major second blow," she explained.

Woodruff played clips of workers from Florida, Texas and New York telling stories about how they were impacted last time, and their fears about the current crisis.

Dr Birx’s stunned reaction as Trump recommends injecting disinfectants provides the humor 2020 needed

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump suggested using UV light and disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx could only look on in stunned horror.

Commenters on social media noticed Birx's nonverbal reaction to the president — and swiftly weighed in.

#TrumpPressBriefing #Domestos

