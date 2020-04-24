Maryland Emergency Management Agency has received ‘several calls’ about using disinfectant to cure COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s now-infamous musings about using disinfectant injections to treat COVID-19 have forced the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to issue a public warning against consuming bleach.

“ALERT: We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and COVID-19,” the agency wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. “This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maryland agency is not the only entity to publicly warn people against treating COVID-19 with disinfectants, as the maker of Lysol similarly felt compelled to disavow Trump’s proposed disinfectant coronavirus treatment.