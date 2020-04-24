Matt Drudge keeps ridiculing Donald Trump — this time with parody ‘Clorox Chewables’ that are ‘Trump recommended’

Medical experts have warned Americans against injecting disinfectants.
President Donald Trump was blasted for his COVID-19 response in a new ad by the group Republicans for the Rule of Law.
The group describes itself as "life-long Republicans dedicated to defending the institutions of our republic and upholding the rule of law. We are fighting to make sure that the laws apply equally to everyone, from the average citizen to the president of the United States."
The news ad noted the 50,000 deaths in America and featured video of Trump floating his highly-criticized idea to inject humans with a disinfectant in order to kill the disease.
After President Donald Trump made the reckless and preposterous suggestion that disinfectants could potentially be injected as treatment for COVID-19 — an extraordinarily hazardous idea that experts have roundly rejected — his allies at Breitbart News swung into action to defend him. In a "fact check" written by Joel Pollack, the site claimed that it was "false" to say that "Trump suggested injecting people with disinfectant to cure coronavirus," even though he did.
Has President Donald Trump finally been chastened?
After a brutal day of criticism over his Thursday remarks suggesting an injection of disinfectant could potentially help treat COVID-19 — a frankly ludicrous and dangerous suggestion that experts roundly warned against — the president cut Friday's coronavirus press briefing short without taking questions.
It was a welcome change. Trump has turned the daily briefings into psychological replacements for his campaign rallies — now postponed until the pandemic subsides — and they frequently feature strings of falsehoods and lies along with attacks on the media. Networks have been harshly criticized for airing the festivals of disinformation live, so no one should complain that Friday's spectacle was cut short.