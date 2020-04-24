Matt Drudge keeps ridiculing Donald Trump — this time with parody ‘Clorox Chewables’ that are ‘Trump recommended’

Conservative internet publisher Matt Drudge continues to ridicule President Donald Trump for pondering the idea of injecting disinfectants into humans to kill coronavirus.

On Thursday evening, the Drudge Report blasted Trump’s comments with a picture of a bottle of Clorox bleach.

On Friday, Drudge returned to the concept, this time with a parody image of “Clorox Chewables.”

The label described the bleach pills as “Trump recommended” and added “Don’t die maybe!”

The headline described Trump’s comments as a “disaster.”

New York City reported a jump in Poison Control Center cases involving Lysol and bleach following Trump’s comments.

Medical experts have warned Americans against injecting disinfectants.