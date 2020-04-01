Quantcast
Connect with us

MyPillow CEO retweets suggestion his company is in on QAnon — and says the devil is attacking his website

Published

1 min ago

on

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the few businessmen still willing to advertise his company on Fox News, made a surprise appearance at Trump’s coronavirus press briefing on Monday to announce his factory would be manufacturing masks — which will reportedly be cotton face masks rather than medical-grade N95 masks. During that press conference, he invoked God to praise Trump and urged people to turn to the Bible.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is unclear how much faith can be put in this effort. According to Right Wing Watch, Lindell — whose company has faced lawsuits for deceptive marketing and unsupported medical claims — has recently linked himself to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

A number of believers in QAnon — which posits that Trump is on the brink of declaring martial law and arresting Democratic leaders for their purported role in a demonic, world-spanning child sex trafficking ring — noticed that the website for MyPillow was accepting “Q” as a promo code and viewed it as a sign.

It is almost certainly a coincidence — other letters including “K” and “W” were also accepted as promo codes — but Lindell proceeded to retweet the conspiracy theories on his own Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindell has also gone on record saying he believes the devil is trying to bring down his website.

On a radio show Tuesday hosted by evangelical hate group leader Tony Perkins, he said that “My website, we’ve never had this happen. It keeps breaking, things keep happening, and it’s just — I just think it’s the devil. I mean, it’s evil attacking MyPillow because it knows we’re winning … We’re winning. We’re bringing God back to the country.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘new tone’ when addressing coronavirus is part of his skill at manipulating the media: analysis

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

As President Trump addressed reporters in the White House briefing room this Tuesday, many agreed that his tone was markedly different as he acknowledged the country would likely experience more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, even in a best case scenario.

Trump's 'new tone' was commented on widely throughout the press, with some speculating that he finally understood the full gravity of the growing health crisis. But according to Daily Beast, Trump's new tone was just part of his skills when it comes to manipulating the media.

One source speaking to the Daily Beast said even Trump himself bragged about this skill, specifically during a dinner in 2017 where he said it's "so easy" to get the media to shift its impression of him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi destroys Trump’s claim he was being pressured to ‘ride out’ the coronavirus outbreak

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi focused on President Trump's early downplaying of the coronavirus, playing a series of clips showing the numerous time Trump brushed off the threat. Velshi then noted how Trump's current tone is "very different" from weeks before and he's now taking things "much more seriously."

"But he continues to repeat this whole, 'They told me to ride it out ... and if we hadn't ridden it out, 2.2 million people were gonna die,'" Velshi remarked to NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece. "There was nobody who said that. There were some right-wing media people who were saying, 'This is a flu, it's a plot to undermine the president and it shouldn't be taken seriously,' but no real medical person gave the president that advice."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DeSantis says he’ll order a rescue from stranded cruise ship — but only the people from Florida

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN's Joe Lockhart reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is preparing a rescue mission for people trapped aboard the MS Zandaam cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The catch? DeSantis plans to rescue only the 49 Floridians on the ship. None of the other 1,200 passengers on board — including the 250 Americans from other states and the 400 Canadians — will be rescued.

Governor DeSantis now says he'll take the 49 Floridians off the cruise ship sitting of his shores. He won't take the other 250 Americans or the 400 Canadians. So much for the country pulling together. Thanks for the national leadership @realDonaldTrump

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image