Trump tries to clarify why he’s not following CDC mask guidelines: ‘I just don’t want to’
President Donald Trump immediately faced controversy at his latest coronavirus press conference after saying that he would decline to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that people should wear masks in public.
His explanation for not wearing one? He just doesn’t want to, he’s “feeling good,” and he thinks he’d look silly wearing one in the Oval Office behind the “beautiful Resolute Desk” as he takes meetings with world leaders.
Watch below:
REPORTER: Why are you opposed to wearing a mask?
TRUMP: "I just don't want to wear one myself … I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing– somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. The great Resolute Desk … I don't see it for myself." pic.twitter.com/7dWmQQY3Aw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020