WATCH: Brad Pitt makes surprise appearance on SNL as Dr. Anthony Fauci — shooting down everything Trump has said
SNL is not Saturday Night Live as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they sat out the week when Donald Trump created a firestorm by suggesting the COVID-19 virus could be treated with household disinfectants.
In a video posted to YouTube, the producers brought on board actor Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, to shoot down some of Trump’s more ridiculous claims as well as explain how he knows he’s going to be fired.
Noting that Trump claimed there would be a vaccine “relatively soon,” Pitt’s Fauci explained, “Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”
Referring to Trump’s disinfectant comments he added, “I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.’”
You can see the video below:
‘The illness is death!’ Gov. Andrew Cuomo unloads on reporter who says stay-at-home order ‘equals death’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday suggested that protesters who want to go back to work during the coronavirus pandemic should take jobs as essential workers.
During his daily coronavirus press conference, Cuomo seemed irritated when he was asked about people protesting against his stay-at-home order.
"These are regular people who are not getting a paycheck," a reporter explained. "And they're saying that they don't have time to wait for all of this testing and they need to get back to work in order to feed their families."
"Their point is, the cure can't be worse than the illness itself," she said. "What is your response to them?"
Raleigh police sit silently as white protester calls them Nazis: ‘Following orders is not an excuse’
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina were seen calmly watching as a man protesting coronavirus stay-at-home orders called them Nazis.
The confrontation occurred at a rally to "reopen" the state on Tuesday.
"Did you swear to God to support the Constitution?" the man shouted to nearby officers. "Are you doing that right now? Do you value your soul?"
"How does it feel to be close to a Nazi?" he continued. "The Nuremberg Trials... following orders is not an excuse!"
The protester added: "The difference between a police officer that doesn't follow his oath and the guards at Dachau [concentration camp] are minimal!"