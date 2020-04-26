WATCH: Brad Pitt makes surprise appearance on SNL as Dr. Anthony Fauci — shooting down everything Trump has said

SNL is not Saturday Night Live as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they sat out the week when Donald Trump created a firestorm by suggesting the COVID-19 virus could be treated with household disinfectants.

In a video posted to YouTube, the producers brought on board actor Brad Pitt to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, to shoot down some of Trump’s more ridiculous claims as well as explain how he knows he’s going to be fired.

Noting that Trump claimed there would be a vaccine “relatively soon,” Pitt’s Fauci explained, “Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Referring to Trump’s disinfectant comments he added, “I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.’”

You can see the video below: