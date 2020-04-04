Quantcast
WATCH: Franklin Graham tells Jeanine Pirro coronavirus pandemic is because of people sinning

Published

5 mins ago

on

Franklin Graham blamed sinners for the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Host Jeanine Pirro noted the growing death toll and wondered how God could let that happen.

“Well, I don’t think it’s God’s plan for this to happen,” Graham said.

“It’s because of the sin that’s in the world, judge,” he argued.

“Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God’s forgiveness and that’s what Easter’s all about,” he continued.

“This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world that has turned its back on God,” he added.

Also on Saturday, Trump revealed he was considering opening churches from Easter and announced he would spend Palm Sunday watching a pastor who believes he has a “secret weapon” to use against COVID-19.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
