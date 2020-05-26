Amy Cooper fired from investment firm after accusing Black man of ‘threatening’ her life in viral video

Amy Cooper has been fired from her job at Franklin Templeton Investments after she was caught on video calling the police on a Black man who had confronted her for not having her dog on a leash in Central Park.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the investment firm tweeted on Tuesday.

In the video, which quickly went viral, Cooper can been heard telling police that “there’s an African American man threatening my life.” She later apologized.