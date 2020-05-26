Quantcast
Amy Cooper fired from investment firm after accusing Black man of ‘threatening’ her life in viral video

14 mins ago

Amy Cooper has been fired from her job at Franklin Templeton Investments after she was caught on video calling the police on a Black man who had confronted her for not having her dog on a leash in Central Park.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the investment firm tweeted on Tuesday.

In the video, which quickly went viral, Cooper can been heard telling police that “there’s an African American man threatening my life.” She later apologized.


DOJ closes insider trading investigations against three senators — but is still investigating Richard Burr: report

1 min ago

May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials are closing insider trading investigations into three senators — Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

However, a fourth probe, into insider trading allegations against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), is reportedly ongoing.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation began the investigations two months ago, as reports emerged that several members of Congress, their spouses or their investment advisers sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after lawmakers attended closed-door briefings about the threat posed by the new coronavirus," reported Aruna Viswanatha. "Some of those trades spared lawmakers as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses as stocks sank by mid-March."

White House insider says Trump spent Memorial Day weekend ‘in a rage’ – and sees himself as COVID-19’s biggest victim

2 mins ago

May 26, 2020

An inside source speaking to Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman says President Trump spent his Memorial Day weekend "in a f*cking rage" over what he sees is his unfair treatment over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment swelled to over 38 million, Trump still sees himself as the victim, Sherman writes.

"Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden," writes Sherman. "According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. 'Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,' the Republican said."

