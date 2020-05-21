Quantcast
Baltimore mayor tells White House to cancel Trump's visit

20 mins ago

President Donald Trump was slated to visit Baltimore, Maryland on Memorial Day, but the mayor has asked the president not to come, Bloomberg News reported.

Trump has a complicated relationship with the city, at one point calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and went on to attack the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who once represented part of the city. Trump’s attacks proved to be inaccurate.

Mayor Jack Young explained that Trump’s visit would set a poor example for Baltimore because he refuses to take the appropriate public health precautions.

“That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 virus,” Young tweeted. “I wish that the president, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during thing holiday weekend.”

He explained that Baltimore “simply can’t afford” the local costs of Trump’s trip.

When Trump travels to cities for his events, whether official or campaign-related, he generally requires the city and state to foot the bill for his visits. In the case of one New Mexico town, Trump owes $211,175.94. Trump frequently sings the praises of law enforcement, he just doesn’t seem to want to pay them for working at his events.

“When Lebanon City Hall sent Trump’s campaign a $16,191 invoice for police and other public safety costs associated with his event, Trump didn’t respond,” reported The Center for Public Integrity.

Read Mayor Young’s full letter in the tweet below:

