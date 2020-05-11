Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Gates says he knew that the biggest killer would be a pandemic — but didn’t speak out loud enough

Published

1 min ago

on

Computer creator and philanthropist Bill Gates knew that the biggest killer in the world wouldn’t be a war but a pandemic. Now he regrets not sounding the alarm loudly enough.

The Wall Street Journal reported that five years ago, Gates warned that we should be planning for a pandemic. He even spent hundreds of millions of dollars to find ways to develop vaccines faster. “What’s to stop some form of SARS showing up?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world as a whole doesn’t have the preparedness for epidemics,” Gates told the Journal in a Nov. 2014 interview.

“I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger,” Gates said, looking back. “I feel terrible. The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimize the damage.”

Writing for the New England Journal of Medicine in February, Gates sounded the alarm, but few politicians or White House advisers are avid readers of the Journal.

“COVID-19 has started behaving a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about,” he wrote.

“An epidemic is one of the few catastrophes that could set the world back drastically in the next few decades,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coronavirus, Gates said, is “the most dramatic thing ever in my lifetime by a lot.” The Gates Foundation work to help eradicate polio and vaccinate children in low-income countries has been interrupted, but not unfunded.

The foundation has invested $305 million in the search for the COVID-19 vaccine and any remedies. Gates said he anticipates they’ll spend more.

“In no way was I a lone voice,” Gates said. “The one thing that’s unique about my voice, though, is that I haven’t spent my life in infectious diseases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His warnings were heeded by the previous White House administration, which ran a simulation, crafted a 69-page pandemic plan, created a national security office to deal with health concerns and put CDC staffers on the ground at the U.S. Embassy in China to keep an eye on any illnesses developing on the other side of the globe. All of those efforts were either ignored or disbanded by the Trump administration.

“I chose, when I met with people all the way up to the top, in Europe, in the U.S., around the world, to talk about this pandemic risk,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But solving a crisis isn’t up to the wealthy citizens of the world, he explained.

“I’m putting hundreds of millions of the foundation’s money into this,” said Gates.“But it’s really a governmental thing, just like the defense budget is there to help with an outbreak of war.’”

When outreach internationally didn’t work — he focused in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whenever I asked about respiratory viruses, like how important are schools and if you do shutdowns, how much can you drop the transmission, and even…do masks actually help or not?” he said. No one could answer.

“I wish the warnings that I and other people gave had led to more coordinated global action,” he said.

Read the extensive piece from the Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Video captures tense confrontation between black family and anti-lockdown protester

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

During an anti-lockdown protest in North Carolina this Saturday, a tense moment was caught on video when a protester seemingly confronted a family who asked the group of protesters to stay away from them.

As The News & Observer reports, Deonte Thomas was walking with his family when he saw a group of armed protesters attempting to cross to his side of the street. When he told them to carry on towards their original path, a man carrying a large pipe wrench headed straight toward Thomas, his wife and their children.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

What happens if Trump and Biden both claim victory? Legal scholars fret over ominous 2020 scenarios

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

With six months to go until November's 2020 election, dozens of America's top legal minds convened to consider what would have been unthinkable before Donald Trump's presidency. They gathered to brainstorm what could be done to prevent the country from descending into a "civil war-like scenario," as one participant put it, if Trump and Joe Biden both claim that they won the presidency-and won't back down.

Their May 4 teleconference parsed a series of nightmare scenarios in the aftermath of the November 3 election that would lead to competing Electoral College results being sent to Congress from battleground states-one issued by a Republican legislature backing Trump, and another issued by the Democratic governor backing Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Absurd and reckless’: Trump administration uses coronavirus pandemic as cover as it loosens crop poison regulation

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

The Trump EPA wants to reapprove a dangerous herbicide and is hiding behind the COVID-19 pandemic to excuse its manufacturer from monitoring levels of the poison in Midwest lakes and streams.

The Trump EPA plans to raise the concentration of atrazine, the nation’s second-most used herbicide, allowed in streams and lakes to 15 parts per billion, more than four times higher than what the EPA had recommended under Obama. In April, Elissa Reaves, the acting director of the herbicide re-evaluation division, suspended the monitoring program for the rest of the year.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image