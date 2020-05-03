Quantcast
Mike Pence confesses he should have worn a mask during Mayo Clinic visit

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence was ripped to shreds after a visit to the Mayo Clinic where he refused to wear a mask. The clinic tweeted that they told the Vice President’s team that it is a hospital rule that masks be worn. Still, Pence was mask free.

Second lady Karen Pence said that her husband didn’t know that masks would be required at a hospital, but few people believed the claim since many hospitals are refusing to allow people in with or without a mask.

Pence went on to explain that the reason he didn’t wear a mask was that he knows he doesn’t have the coronavirus because he has been tested.

When faced with his mistake during a Fox News town hall, Pence admitted he was wrong and he should have worn a mask. His boss, President Donald Trump has never admitted he was wrong about anything.

Watch Pence’s admission below:

Trump tells business owner asking for tariff relief during COVID crisis — he gave money to farmers

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

One business owner lamented that tariffs are killing his business during the coronavirus crisis.

Asking his question before the Fox News town hall on Sunday, a Baltimore, MD businessman said he's paying as much as $60,000 in monthly additional costs for his operation.

Trump replied by telling the man that he gave money to farmers. The man isn't a farmer.

"You have to remember, I've taken those tariffs and I've given a lot of them to the farmers and farmers would have been really forced out of business by China when they were targeted," said Trump talking about China's retaliation for Trump's tariffs.

‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln’

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Sitting in front of the legendary statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump ranted about how he is treated by the press, saying that he's treated worse than Lincoln. The question he was responding to was about being more bipartisan.

"They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln, I believe I am treated worse," he said.

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1257099816762572803

https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/1257102679031119872

Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. Trump may feel like he's being shot at by the press, but he's still very much alive.

‘It’s all working out’: Trump blows off question during Fox News town hall to claim everything is fine

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to calm American's fears of the coronavirus crisis facing off against actual people with questions and fears about life in COVID-America.

Trump was asked by a Forida restaurant owner about meatpacking plants driving up costs at a time when restaurants desperate for customers. Trump blew off the question and rambled on about how he stepped in and demanded that plants stay open regardless of the safety concerns.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum came back to the question noting that the workers in the plants aren't giving enough protection to workers to guarantee that people don't contract and then spread the virus.

