Protesters build ramparts from shopping carts at ‘The Battle of Snelling and Lake’ in Minneapolis

Published

42 mins ago

on

Police reportedly used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and fired rubber bullets at people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Tuesday evening.

The protests began as a peaceful, but large, gathering in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Things escalated and police reportedly used tear gas on the protesters.

At a Target department store parking lot, protesters improvised barricades out of shopping carts to take cover.

Here are some photos from later in the evening:

‘Captain Crazy Pants’ starts new conspiracy theory against the NYT in late-night Twitter ‘meltdown’

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

The leader of the free world started a new conspiracy on Tuesday evening.

At 10:31 in Washington, DC, Trump offered a new conspiracy theory about The New York Times' coverage of his administration, for which the newspaper has won a Pulitzer Prize.

"The Failing [New York Times], winner of [Pulitzer Prizes] for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it," Trump argued, without any evidence.

He urged the newspaper to "return the Pulitzers" -- in all capital letters.

