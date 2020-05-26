Protesters build ramparts from shopping carts at ‘The Battle of Snelling and Lake’ in Minneapolis
Police reportedly used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and fired rubber bullets at people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Tuesday evening.
The protests began as a peaceful, but large, gathering in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Things escalated and police reportedly used tear gas on the protesters.
At a Target department store parking lot, protesters improvised barricades out of shopping carts to take cover.
The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/ykxsfPn8PD
— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020
Police just shot projectiles at our cameraman through this glass bus stop enclosure pic.twitter.com/a5tA5RCVaS
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020
The rain has let up. A lot of protestors dispersed, but still 100-150 out here. Police have a perimeter around precinct. Protestors making barriers w Target carts to hide behind. No clue which way it goes from here pic.twitter.com/7THSlihybe
— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020
Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu
— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020
Niko saw a man fall down after being shot in the eye with a marker round by police. When Niko approached the fallen wounded man to see how he was doing, police officers shot him in the arm with a projectile.
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020
There is currently a dramatic confrontation between protesters and Minneapolis police in the Target parking lot near the MPD 3rd Precinct. Here you can see shopping carts and a semi truck being used as cover from police projectile guns.
“The Battle of Snelling and Lake” pic.twitter.com/AFwmcVYD3E
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020
Police shooting more tear gas and marking rounds. Guy next to me got nailed w marker from across the street. Truck drove full speed into a bunch of carts and protestors rushed it. Vehicle drove off dragging a cart down Lake. More rain now and ppl dispersing pic.twitter.com/RdzZtJTBhj
— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020
Seems like most ppl are bailing. This guy wouldn't let me interview him, but he showed me two marking round hits. Those things hurt pic.twitter.com/c9UgIkJiSD
— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020
Someone is unconscious and seems to be badly injured. pic.twitter.com/a29TFpUdPU
— Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) May 27, 2020