Protesters build ramparts from shopping carts at ‘The Battle of Snelling and Lake’ in Minneapolis

Police reportedly used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and fired rubber bullets at people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Tuesday evening.

The protests began as a peaceful, but large, gathering in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Things escalated and police reportedly used tear gas on the protesters.

At a Target department store parking lot, protesters improvised barricades out of shopping carts to take cover.

Here are some photos from later in the evening:

The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/ykxsfPn8PD — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020

Police just shot projectiles at our cameraman through this glass bus stop enclosure pic.twitter.com/a5tA5RCVaS — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

The rain has let up. A lot of protestors dispersed, but still 100-150 out here. Police have a perimeter around precinct. Protestors making barriers w Target carts to hide behind. No clue which way it goes from here pic.twitter.com/7THSlihybe — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Niko saw a man fall down after being shot in the eye with a marker round by police. When Niko approached the fallen wounded man to see how he was doing, police officers shot him in the arm with a projectile. — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

There is currently a dramatic confrontation between protesters and Minneapolis police in the Target parking lot near the MPD 3rd Precinct. Here you can see shopping carts and a semi truck being used as cover from police projectile guns. “The Battle of Snelling and Lake” pic.twitter.com/AFwmcVYD3E — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

Police shooting more tear gas and marking rounds. Guy next to me got nailed w marker from across the street. Truck drove full speed into a bunch of carts and protestors rushed it. Vehicle drove off dragging a cart down Lake. More rain now and ppl dispersing pic.twitter.com/RdzZtJTBhj — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Seems like most ppl are bailing. This guy wouldn't let me interview him, but he showed me two marking round hits. Those things hurt pic.twitter.com/c9UgIkJiSD — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

