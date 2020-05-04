Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration secretly projecting COVID-19 deaths will double by June 1

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump spent Sunday night during the Fox News town hall saying, “it’s all working out.” He even changed the goalposts, saying that the 60,000 to 70,000 fatalities he estimated during an April 27 press conference will probably be closer to “100,000, or 90 or 95.”

But behind the scenes, Trump’s administration is preparing for many more American fatalities in less than a month, the New York Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Projections from an internal report show that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month,” cited the Times.

The projections come from a model crafted by the CDC and FEMA that anticipates a 25,000-person increase in daily infections.

“The numbers underscore a sobering reality: While the United States has been hunkered down for the past seven weeks, not much has changed. And the reopening to the economy will make matters worse,” said the Times.

The news comes amid states reopening their businesses, something that experts urged against. In March, the worst-case scenario was curbed by lock downs, but as states reopen, it “will put the nation right back where it was in mid-March, when cases were rising so rapidly in some parts of the country that patients were dying on gurneys in hospital hallways with cases rising so rapidly that the health care system is overloaded.”

Read the full report from the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.

Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.

“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is projecting "about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1."

"The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now," the Times reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP House leader splits with McConnell and warns of a coronavirus ‘flare-up’ when Congress returns to DC

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused the offer from President Donald Trump for a rapid testing machine for elected officials as they return to Washington. The leaders want to avoid taking critical resources from others who need them, they said in a joint statement over the weekend.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't agree, according to Politico.

“I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image