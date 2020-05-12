Trump has spiraled into a ‘whole new level of emotional disturbance” over his ‘rotten’ poll numbers: conservative
In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin surveyed Donald Trump’s meltdown before the press on Monday, storming off after being grilled by two female journalists, and suggested that the combination of “rotten” poll numbers and the prospect of losing the November election may have pushed him over the edge.
According to the columnist, Trump’s frustration with reporters — combined with the massive flurry of tweets the president is pushing out — are warning signs.
“President Trump seems to have taken his paranoia to a whole new level. He has reverted to accusing President Barack Obama of some unexplained crime. And he stalked out of a White House press appearance on Monday following confrontations with two female reporters. (Notice it’s the women who really get under his skin and flummox him),” Rubin wrote before adding, “Trump’s frenzied rage-tweeting on everything from ‘psycho’ Joe Scarborough to false claims of 96 percent approval from Republicans to swipes at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (‘Crazy Nancy would be a total disaster, and the USA will never be a Communist Country!’) evidences a whole new level of emotional disturbance or panic.”
As she noted, the cause for all of this likely lies in the numbers he is seeing that show him losing to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“One major reason for his break from reality could well be his rotten polling and growing, unavoidable evidence that his reelection campaign is in deep trouble,” she wrote while also noting the president is doing poorly with seniors — a highly important demographic that can be counted on to turn out for elections.
“So which came first,” Rubin suggested, “Trump’s accelerating emotional tailspin or the terrible polling, leading to heightened concern that he is heading for defeat? Actually, both have their origin in the undeniable reality that Trump has utterly failed to combat the worst domestic crisis in a hundred years.”
Trump’s “penchant for denying unpleasant facts, aversion to experts, self-absorption, dearth of empathy and utter incompetence allowed the virus to fester and spread.”
Adding that the president wants to “open the economy” at a time when the coronavirus is starting to rear its head in Trump country, she added, “The new hot spots are in states such as Alabama, Kentucky, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and Tennessee. The Trump approach is killing those in his strongest base of support. No wonder his temper tantrums have become more intense.”
‘Trump’s base may be having some second thoughts’ after ‘absolutely terrifying economic collapse’: conservative
In a dialogue between liberal New York Times columnist Gail Collins and Bret Stephens, who is a conservative, the two agreed that Donald Trump's re-election prospects seem to be slipping away as the coronavirus wracks the country and the economy continues a downward spiral.
Noting recent developments within the Trump administration, Stephens said that his belief that the president might pull off hanging onto the Oval Office is dissipating the longer the president bungles the pandemic which could cause an already bad economy to contract even more.
‘The status quo is Donald Trump’: Swing voters who hate both candidates but voted against Clinton in 2016 are now favoring Biden
In the United States, swing voters and independents often complain about the two-party system — and in 2016’s presidential election, some of them were critical of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton but ultimately decided to give Trump a chance. The Trump voters of four years ago ranged from his hardcore MAGA base (who are still true believers) to independents who had reservations about him but voted for him anyway. Journalist David Siders, in an article for Politico, focuses on the latter — reporting that in 2020, such voters are leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Senate Republicans want nothing to do with Trump’s ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy obsession: report
According to a report from Politico, senior Republican leaders -- including a few who are facing re-election in November -- are avoiding backing Donald Trump's obsession with an ill-defined "Obamagate," saying they have more important business to attend to at the moment.
During Monday's press conference-- that ended abruptly after the president battled with two female White House correspondents -- Trump was asked by the Washington Post's Phillip Rucker about his "Obamagate" tweet, and what exactly he meant by it, only to fire back, "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”