Trump ridiculed after announcing he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for weeks

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine recreationally for weeks. It’s something doctors have urged people not to take without being on a heart monitor so they could watch in case the person’s heart rate became irregular.

It was an admission that prompted many to break into hysterics with questions and comments about Trump’s casual drug use amid a pandemic.

When he advocated for hydroxychloroquine, the country quickly saw a run on the drug where one couple took an aquarium cleaner because it had a toxic version of hydroxychloroquine in the substance. The husband died and his wife warned people not to listen to anything Trump says.

You can see the ridicule of Trump in the tweets below:

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

so basically the president of the United States is now hopped up on a cocktail of adderall, hydroxychloroquine and stupidity — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 18, 2020

🚨Trump just said he is taking hydroxychloroquine. "I take it. So far, I seem to be OK." Don’t try this at home, folks. Its safety and efficacy for #coronavirus HAVE NOT been proven. How much do you wanna bet he and his friends own stock in companies that produce it? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 18, 2020

Trump, who just said that his evidence for the preventative value of hydroxychloroquine is that "I get a lot of positive calls," now says the study showing higher death rates for hydroxy patients at the VA is "a very unscientific report." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 18, 2020

People, stop yelling at me that Trump is lying about taking hydroxychloroquine. I said "WTF" because there are only two possibilities:

1. He's lying

2. He's not lying

Either way, he's nuts. That's a "WTF" no matter which it is. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 18, 2020

Pres Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine everyday to protect against the coronavirus. People taking it are warned to tell their doctors if they experience serious side effects of it including: blurred vision, bleeding, confusion, unusual thoughts or behavior, or seizures. pic.twitter.com/fXIfAkByyr — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 18, 2020

President Trump just said he is taking hydroxychloroquine. So if you believe a man who claims to never drink or use drugs is all of the sudden going to try an experimental drug that has not been proven, I have a bridge to sell you. He is full of shit. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 18, 2020

Wow. On Fox News, immediately after airing Trump’s remarks about how he's taking hydroxychloroquine and Trump asked "what do you have to lose?", Neil Cavuto said you could lose your life. Cavuto cited multiple studies and said if you're vulnerable "this will kill you." — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 18, 2020

Can’t believe I’m typing this, but is the White House going to provide proof that Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine or are we taking him at his word? — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 18, 2020

Fox News desperately trying not to get sued while their audience rushes out to pop some hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/mz0x9PTz8P — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) May 18, 2020

PS/ Is Trump *really* taking hydroxychloroquine? I've no idea. No one does. But he knows that *saying* he is taking it—whether he is or isn't—is of *great* value to the people behind the drug. And because those people are *his donors*, he knows that value can be passed on to him. — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) May 18, 2020

In the last ten minutes Donald Trump has said that all inspector generals should be fired because "they may be Obama people," revealed that he is taking hydroxychloroquine and that the doctors who warn against it should be ignored because they are probably Democrats — David Freedlander (@freedlander) May 18, 2020

He’s confusing Adderall with Hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/ozR7qP67M1 — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) May 18, 2020

Some reporter needs to ask Trump about the size, color, & shape of hydroxychloroquine pills 💊 — Sarcastic William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 18, 2020

A doctor speaking on Fox said the prez taking hydroxychloroquine is a big leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home — Gordon Lubold (@glubold) May 18, 2020

Trump either has COVID-19 or he owns stock in the company(or companies) the produce hydroxychloroquine. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 18, 2020