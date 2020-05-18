Trump supporters hurl insults at Fox’s Neil Cavuto after fact-checking Trump on discredited drug cocktail

On Monday, after President Donald Trump publicly announced he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as part of a discredited coronavirus treatment protocol, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto warned his viewers that there was no medical basis for the use of the drug, and that it could cause life-threatening heart problems. He also brought on a doctor and medical professor who emphasized the health risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavuto’s warning quickly exploded across social media, as enraged supporters of President Donald Trump hurled abuse at him. Some promoted a conspiracy theory that the medical establishment is trying to bury hydroxychloroquine because the drug remdesivir — which has been shown to benefit COVID-19 patients in clinical trials — is patented and therefore presumably more expensive.

Neil Cavuto of Fox News needs to go work for CNN. He’s only interested in spreading the same misinformation and myths as the Fake News. What a horse’s behind! — Lora D Mills (@LoraDMills1) May 18, 2020

What is Neil Cavuto's problem??? I have never heard an anchor so focused on a non-story he hopes will hurt the President. Weird. pic.twitter.com/ZDEo6UFYkx — Joseph Antley (@Antley) May 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil cavuto has made irresponsible commentary/advice of not to take a certain medicine with doctor stating no evidence this mediation has worked which is false. There have been reports of this particular medication working. Cavuto now fake news. Is this what fox is becoming? — Pete (@onepatriotpete) May 18, 2020

@neilcavuto absolutely unbelievable to hear you tell America “Do not take hydroxychloroquine. It could kill you.”

Who do you think you are to stir fear into the American people?!?

What is your medical background?

Everyone in the medical profession has an OPINION. — Martha Roush (@mammajo0128) May 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Cavuto is already telling his viewers not to attempt to take it. 40 years on the market is not anecdotal, it’s called data. But, it’s also not the patented remdesivir. I’d love to see who’s on that board and who has stock in it. — Megan Clark (@Megan1580) May 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump’s supporters were incensed, Cavuto also received praise from other corners of social media, with some suggesting his prompt warning to Fox News viewers may ultimately save lives.

Here’s the clip. Neil Cavuto absolutely steps up literally seconds after Trump’s remarks. Important for Fox viewers to see. Could've saved some lives tbh. Thank you @TeamCavuto. https://t.co/pgW8IoSrxF — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 18, 2020