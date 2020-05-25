Trump’s Memorial Day weekend meltdown shows he’s ‘all impulse — no self control’: CNN’s John Avlon
President Donald Trump spent his Memorial Day weekend angrily lashing out at his enemies while promoting unhinged conspiracy theories that baselessly accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering a former intern.
However, CNN’s John Avlon on Monday warned against believing that Trump’s tantrums are part of some grand campaign strategy, and should instead be understood as a series of impulsive outbursts.
“The president is all impulse,” Avlon said. “He has no self-control… he’s never been about strategy, always about impulse. That has served him well up to a point but it absolutely is a misfit for leading the nation during a pandemic.”
Avlon argued that Americans at the moment are craving strong and steady leadership during an uncertain time, and he said that Trump’s unhinged tweets are only harming his standing just months before he’s up for reelection.
“It doesn’t fit anything resembling a commander in chief,” he said. “This is the first president who has no impulse or apparent desire to unite the nation. He likes to divide and attack, it makes him seem petty and small.”
Watch the video below.
