Washington Republican won’t seek reelection after investigation says he ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican state Rep. Matt Shea announced that he will not seek reelection after an investigation said that he “engaged in domestic terrorism.”

According to The Seattle Times, the Washington official didn’t file to run again for his office, though he did file to run as a Republican precinct committee officer.

Shea participated in a trio of standoffs against the government, which was investigated by a House commission. That report was then forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, saying Shea assisted “in the planning and preparation” of the 2016 armed takeover at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Eastern Oregon. He was part of an armed occupation at the refuge with militia leader Ammon Bundy, who was part of the 2014 standoff at the Bundy Ranch. The Bundy’s refused to pay for grazing rights after allowing their cattle to graze on federal lands without paying for it.

Shea says he’s part of a “Marxist smear campaign” and “a coup.” He also has a history of conspiracy theories from private messages that were revealed last year.

“Just a few days ago, state officials said they billed Shea for more than $4,700 in damages after the lawmaker apparently poured olive oil on the steps of the Capitol in the waning days of the legislative session as part of a counter-demonstration of a permitted event held by Satanists,” said the Times.

Read the full report at The Seattle Times.


Report typos and corrections to:
Breaking Banner

‘You’re discriminating against me!’ Woman plays the victim after store won’t let her shop without a mask

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a "medical condition" that prevented her from wearing one.

The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit "Public Freakout."

After being told she couldn't shot without a mask, she asked for the manager.

"OK, I need to talk to a manager," she said.

The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.

"I'm not wearing a mask," she said.

Breaking Banner

‘Long overdue’ antitrust cases brewing against Google at state and federal level

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Anti-monopoly groups are celebrating news that the Justice Department and state attorneys general are investigating online behemoth Google for possible antitrust cases.

"An antitrust case against Google is long overdue, said Sarah Miller, executive director of the Economic Liberties Project. "We hope that state attorneys general and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division address the long-standing monopoly power of Google, which has more than 90% of the mobile search market and, alongside Facebook, dominates digital advertising."

News of the investigation and the likely filing of a case broke Friday in the Wall Street Journal, which quoted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as saying his office had issued subpoenas to the company an impacted third parties.

Breaking Banner

Families of essential workers killed by COVID-19 face loss of health care

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Two months into the pandemic, there's a secondary humanitarian crisis playing out for the families of health care workers, first responders and essential workers who have perished of COVID-19.
