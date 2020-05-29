Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We all saw it live’: Minnesota State Police busted for lying about CNN reporter’s arrest

Published

8 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Minnesota State Police issued a statement about their arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez — and got instantly fact-checked.

Jimenez and his live crew were arrested while broadcasting Friday morning from Minneapolis, where protests erupted into violence over the police killing of George Floyd, but State Police insisted troopers did not know they were journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew,” said the State Police. “The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

But viewers called them out for inaccurately describing the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We all saw it live’: Minnesota State Police busted for lying about CNN reporter’s arrest

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Minnesota State Police issued a statement about their arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jiminez -- and got instantly fact-checked.

Jiminez and his live crew were arrested while broadcasting Friday morning from Minneapolis, where protests erupted into violence over the police killing of George Floyd, but State Police insisted troopers did not know they were journalists.

"In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew," said the State Police. "The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: CNN’s Omar Jimenez describes his on-camera arrest after being released from custody

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning -- only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.

"In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well," he said. "It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that's all around them and that arrest happened."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump unmasked: Culture-war nihilism is his last line of defense

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

I don't think there's ever been a U.S. president with more influence with his political base that Donald Trump. All presidents are defended by those who support them, of course. Even the most unpopular failures have diehard fans who stick with them to the bitter end.

But Trump is unusual in that he has only ever attempted to govern on behalf of the people who support him and has no feeling of responsibility toward any other citizens. He has taken the already polarized Republican Party and turned it into a cult of personality. His influence over the 40 to 45% of the population who seem to idolize him is immense.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image