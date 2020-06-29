Quantcast
Ex-FBI agent warns Bill Barr will engage in ‘mother of all gaslights’ to save Trump from Russia bounty scandal

1 min ago

On Monday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that Attorney General William Barr is likely to once again weaponize the Department of Justice to protect President Donald Trump from the scandal over Russian bounties on U.S. troops.

Barr’s tenure has been marked with what critics claim are politically-motivated manipulations of the justice system, from misrepresenting former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, to intervening in the prosecutions of Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Cohen.


Legal experts say Indiana Republican Jim Banks’ claims about Russia bounty on Americans doesn’t make sense

3 mins ago

June 29, 2020

Aided by convoluted logic, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) decided that somehow President was right that the story about a Russian bounty on American soldiers' heads can't be true because there is an "ONGOING" investigation, he tweeted in all caps.

It's as if Banks and the GOP are trying to have it both ways. President Donald Trump called the intelligence false and claimed that he wasn't briefed on the situation because "Intel" didn't find it "credible."

Clarence Thomas claims abortion freedoms lack a ‘shred’ of constitutional support

15 mins ago

June 29, 2020

In a heated dissent to the Supreme Court's decision blocking a controversial Louisiana abortion law, Justice Clarence said that Roe v. Wade was passed "without a shred of support" from the Constitution.

"Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled," Thomas writes. "The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical."

Read more at CNN.

Novel swine flu discovered in China — and it has potential to create a second pandemic: report

18 mins ago

June 29, 2020

The world could be facing a second pandemic as COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe.

"A new strain of flu that has the potential to become pandemic has been identified in China by scientists. It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say," the BBC reported Monday.

"The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak. They say it has 'all the hallmarks' of being highly adapted to infect humans - and needs close monitoring," the BBC confirmed. "As it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus."

