Ex-FBI agent warns Bill Barr will engage in ‘mother of all gaslights’ to save Trump from Russia bounty scandal

On Monday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that Attorney General William Barr is likely to once again weaponize the Department of Justice to protect President Donald Trump from the scandal over Russian bounties on U.S. troops.

Folks, we are about to experience the mother of all gaslights in response to the Putin bounties. My wager: Bill Barr is going to launch an "investigation" into the "leaker" who gave the story to the NY Times which is also going to somehow become magically connected to Obamagate — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 29, 2020

Barr’s tenure has been marked with what critics claim are politically-motivated manipulations of the justice system, from misrepresenting former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, to intervening in the prosecutions of Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Cohen.