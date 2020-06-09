GOP senators dodge questions about Trump’s Twitter tirade against hospitalized protester

Multiple Republican senators on Tuesday dodged questions about President Donald Trump’s widely criticized tweet that accused a hospitalized anti-police brutality protester of being a potential “antifa provocateur.”

CNN reporter Manu Raju reports that Republican senators are “not touching” the president’s tweet so far, even though it has been up for several hours.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Trump suggested that the 75-year-old Gugino, who is still in the hospital after being shoved to the ground by police and hitting his skull on the pavement, could be an “antifa provocateur” who intentionally injured himself to make the police look bad.

Even though Trump’s tweet drew plenty of outrage, multiple GOP senators told reporters that they hadn’t yet had time to read it.

“I didn’t see it,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Raju. “You’re telling me about it, I don’t read Twitter, I only write on it.”

“You know a lot of this stuff just goes over my head,” replied when asked about Trump’s tweet.

And according to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, endangered Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) didn’t even want to have the tweet read to him, and instead rushed away to work on legislation.