Hope Hicks was behind Trump photo-op stunt that led to peaceful protesters being teargassed: reports

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to reports from both the New York Times and the Daily Mail, Hope Hicks, who now serves as counselor to the president, was the brains behind having Donald Trump leisurely stroll from the White House over to St. John’s church for a photo-op that has turned into a public relations disaster for the administration.

That photo-op, where the president held up a Bible in front of the fire-damaged church, has been roundly criticized after the cable networks ran split screens of peaceful protesters being chased off by law enforcement officials, who marched on them while blanketing the area with tear gas.

The reports state that Hicks, who once served as the White House Communications Director before leaving to work for the Fox Corporation before returning, came up with the publicity stunt that was televised on national TV.

According to the Daily Mail, “Longtime Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks has been identified as having helped hatch the plan to have the president walk across the street from the White House to pose in front of St. John’s church – staged event that police and National Guard forces facilitated by using tear gas and rubber bullets to clear away peaceful protesters,” with the report adding, “As a PR move it may have backfired, after global and national media broadcast images of shield-bearing and mounted police using force to clear Lafayette Park, an area whose use as a forum for demonstrations and speech has long been protected.

The New York Times backed up the report with the Times’ Katie Roberts writing, “That church, St. John’s — the so-called Church of the Presidents because every one since James Madison has attended — had been briefly set ablaze as the protests devolved on Sunday evening. After Mr. Trump’s aides spent much of Monday expressing outrage over the burning of a place of worship, Hope Hicks, a presidential adviser, eventually hatched a plan with others at the White House to have the president walk over to the building, according to an official familiar with the events.”

As Roberts noted, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Mariann E. Budde, immediately went public with her displeasure with the publicity stunt, stating, “He [Trump] did not pray. He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who have been subjected to this kind of horrific expression of racism and white supremacy for hundreds of years. We need a president who can unify and heal. He has done the opposite of that, and we are left to pick up the pieces.”

As part of their live coverage, CNN ran a chyron (which can be seen below) which read:” PEACEFUL PROTESTERS NEAR WHITE HOUSE TEAR-GASSED, SHOT WITH RUBBER BULLETS SO TRUMP CAN HAVE PHOTO-OPS.”

Breaking Banner

Denver cop under investigation for ‘let’s start a riot’ Instagram post

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A Denver police officer is under investigation after he posted a photo of himself wearing riot gear on Instagram along with the caption, "Let's start a riot."

The Denver Channel reports that Denver police officer Tommy McClay and the two other officers shown in his Instagram photo have been reassigned and will no longer be handling anti-police brutality protests after the image went viral on Reddit.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘That is not her Bible’: Kellyanne Conway attacks bishop who criticized Trump photo op

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday lashed out at Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington over criticism of President Donald Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Buddle had issued a statement condemning the president's actions after active duty military cleared the streets of protesters so that he could have his picture taken in front of the church.

“He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment," she said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain fact-checked by neighbor after claiming her neighborhood ‘is eviscerated and looks like a war zone’

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter Tuesday to say that her neighborhood in Manhattan was "eviscerated" by protesters and "looks like a war zone."

The problem, however, is that McCain's neighbors don't agree.

"Full Frontal" chief writer Kristen Bartlett lives in McCain's same building and fact-checked the TV host, saying that she just went outside and everything looked "fine."

https://twitter.com/kristencheeks/status/1267863993131073537

McCain spoke out against NFL player Colin Kaepernick's protest kneeling during the "National Anthem." She argued it was disrespecting the flag and America, only to be shouted down by her Black colleague, Sunny Hostin, who explained that it has nothing to do with the flag or the anthem.

Continue Reading
 
 
