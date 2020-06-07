Kentucky sports-talk host endorses Black legislator pulled over while campaigning against Mitch McConnell

Progressives rebelled against conservative Democrat Amy McGrath with the hashtag #BookerBeatsMitch, supporting her primary opponent state Rep. Charles Booker in the race to dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones almost decided to run against McConnell, but he’s come out for Booker instead.

He told his 200,000-plus Twitter audience in a video that they should vote for whoever they want on whichever side of the aisle they want.

“After a lot of thought, I’m voting for Charles Booker,” Jones said. He went on to explain that he’s watched Booker for a while and has been impressed by the leadership role he’s taken on over the past several weeks of unrest.

Last December, Booker was on a “listening tour” across the state of Kentucky when he was pulled over by police for looking suspicious.

“We’re on the road here to Eastern Kentucky, leaving my neighborhood in the West End, and our team got pulled over,” Booker explained. “The officer said we looked suspicious, we don’t belong around here, what are you doing?”

In March, McConnell whined that it wasn’t fair that he was being attacked by his Democratic opponents because of coronavirus.

