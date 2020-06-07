Quantcast
Connect with us

Kentucky sports-talk host endorses Black legislator pulled over while campaigning against Mitch McConnell

Published

1 min ago

on

Progressives rebelled against conservative Democrat Amy McGrath with the hashtag #BookerBeatsMitch, supporting her primary opponent state Rep. Charles Booker in the race to dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones almost decided to run against McConnell, but he’s come out for Booker instead.

He told his 200,000-plus Twitter audience in a video that they should vote for whoever they want on whichever side of the aisle they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After a lot of thought, I’m voting for Charles Booker,” Jones said. He went on to explain that he’s watched Booker for a while and has been impressed by the leadership role he’s taken on over the past several weeks of unrest.

Last December, Booker was on a “listening tour” across the state of Kentucky when he was pulled over by police for looking suspicious.

“We’re on the road here to Eastern Kentucky, leaving my neighborhood in the West End, and our team got pulled over,” Booker explained. “The officer said we looked suspicious, we don’t belong around here, what are you doing?”

In March, McConnell whined that it wasn’t fair that he was being attacked by his Democratic opponents because of coronavirus.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House thinking of having Trump do a national address on ‘race’ after church photo-op fails: CNN

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

The White House is desperately searching for ways to move on from mistakes President Donald Trump has made in dealing with the Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on for the past two weeks, reported CNN. The way they think they can win people back is by having the white president lecture people on race.

This week, in response to a report that he was rushed to the White House bunker for protection or an "inspection," Trump cleared the DC streets with chemical agents so he could do a photo-op with a Bible in front of St. John's Church across from the White House. He was bashed for the move by the church's Bishop as a result. The following day, Trump went to the memorial for John Paul II, only to be ripped by Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton’s tell-all book will be out this month

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura revealed Sunday that former national security adviser, John Bolton, will finally be able to release his tell-all book about his life in President Donald Trump's administration this month.

The book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," was scheduled to be released in March, but the White House has fought it, saying that the book had several examples of classified information within the pages.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump finally admits that his poll numbers are failing

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump finally reached realized and recognized that he has a problem.

In a Sunday tweet, he admitted that his poll numbers are in the toilet. A new poll was released by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend showing him eight points down nationally, but more importantly, Trump is losing by at least eight points in key swing states.

The reason for the catastrophic numbers, however, has nothing to do with accepting his own flaws about Black protesters and failures in the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, he blamed the Democrats.

"If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image