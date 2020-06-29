Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal experts say Indiana Republican Jim Banks’ claims about Russia bounty on Americans doesn’t make sense

Published

8 mins ago

on

Aided by convoluted logic, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) decided that somehow President was right that the story about a Russian bounty on American soldiers’ heads can’t be true because there is an “ONGOING” investigation, he tweeted in all caps.

It’s as if Banks and the GOP are trying to have it both ways. President Donald Trump called the intelligence false and claimed that he wasn’t briefed on the situation because “Intel” didn’t find it “credible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was credible enough for the White House and intelligence community to host a briefing for House Republicans on Monday after the reports came out. According to Banks, there’s an “ONGOING” investigation into the bounty, but if the story wasn’t “credible” then why is there a need for an ongoing investigation?

The confusing take wasn’t lost on experts in international policy and who have long monitored or researched Russian aggression against the United States.

University of Texas Law Professor Stephen Vladeck similarly asked the congressman how there could be an investigation if the White House said that the story was fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Hennessey, a former attorney in the Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency similarly asked the congressman how there could be an ongoing investigation into Russian aggression and that Trump was continuing to be tough on Russia, when he just asked Russia to rejoin the G7. She also wondered why Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t have been briefed if there was an ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa said that she anticipates instead of the White House focusing on the attacks against American soldiers, Attorney General Bill Barr will launch an investigation into whoever leaked the intelligence to the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent warns Bill Barr will engage in ‘mother of all gaslights’ to save Trump from Russia bounty scandal

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that Attorney General William Barr is likely to once again weaponize the Department of Justice to protect President Donald Trump from the scandal over Russian bounties on U.S. troops.

Folks, we are about to experience the mother of all gaslights in response to the Putin bounties.

My wager: Bill Barr is going to launch an "investigation" into the "leaker" who gave the story to the NY Times which is also going to somehow become magically connected to Obamagate

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal experts say Indiana Republican Jim Banks’ claims about Russia bounty on Americans doesn’t make sense

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Aided by convoluted logic, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) decided that somehow President was right that the story about a Russian bounty on American soldiers' heads can't be true because there is an "ONGOING" investigation, he tweeted in all caps.

It's as if Banks and the GOP are trying to have it both ways. President Donald Trump called the intelligence false and claimed that he wasn't briefed on the situation because "Intel" didn't find it "credible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Clarence Thomas claims abortion freedoms lack a ‘shred’ of constitutional support

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

In a heated dissent to the Supreme Court's decision blocking a controversial Louisiana abortion law, Justice Clarence said that Roe v. Wade was passed "without a shred of support" from the Constitution.

"Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled," Thomas writes. "The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical."

Read more at CNN.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image