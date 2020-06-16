Quantcast
Lincoln Project will air ad in DC featuring footage of Trump stumbling at West Point: report

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that the Lincoln Project, a political group run by anti-Trump conservatives, are set to air a new ad highlighting President Donald Trump’s apparent physical frailty walking down a ramp after giving the address at West Point last week.

“Something’s wrong with Donald Trump,” said the narrator in the ad. “He’s shaky. Weak. Trouble speaking. Trouble walking.”

The ad is slated to run in the Washington, D.C. area — all but guaranteeing the president will see it on his own TV.

The ramp video has reinvigorated rumors about the president’s health. Trump has defended himself, tweeting, “The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with.”

The president has reportedly been bothered by the attack ads released by the Lincoln Project. He has attacked them as, “A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me” — which the group in turn used to fundraise to take out more attack ads.

Watch the ad below:

