Trump mocked for drawing attention to his walking problems by blaming ‘long and steep’ West Point ramp

Donald Trump’s late Saturday night tweet blaming his problems walking down a ramp at West Point after delivering a commencement address to graduating cadets was roundly ridiculed on Twitter for increasing interest in what exactly happened – as well as his problem drinking from a glass of water.

With the Twitter deluged with commenters asking about the president’s health in light of the widely shared video, the president chose to throw fuel on the fire and comment on it.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!” the president wrote, leading to one commenter to create the #Rampgate hashtag.

That was one of the gentler things written about the president’s response as you can see below:

3 . . . 2 . . . 1 . . . countdown for the "And the glass of water was covered in grease, so I was afraid it would slip out of my doll hands! Honest!" tweet. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 14, 2020

…might be one of the steepest ramps in the history of our country. Many people are saying that not even Evel Knievel would have attempted it as quickly as I did. Sleep Joe Biden would have skidded down the ramp. My strong heels managed it like a champ. I had Bone spurs ya know. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2020

He didn’t have to tweet it. He could have let it go. If he was mindful in any way whatsoever he wouldn’t have put himself in a position we were going to talk about his ramp walk for a day. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2020

This is the video, in case you missed it. The West Point band music adds an extra je ne sais quoi. pic.twitter.com/qx2cLteDQK — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 14, 2020

There's a tweet for everything. You can face plant, hoss, its ok. Your polls called and said they'll meet you there. #Momentum aka #JOEMENTUM pic.twitter.com/rxbizjXhQh — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) June 14, 2020

Every legit media outlet should report on trump’s health problems today like @davidgoldiner of the @NYDailyNews did. But they aren’t.

They won’t.

Why? Because they see his lying about his health as equal to lying about inauguration crowds or hurricane paths. They’re wrong. https://t.co/xZrfpsKtT3 — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 14, 2020

This can't be a real tweet from the real president..like how? — Fantasy Baseball Fan (@batmanbaseball) June 14, 2020

You can tell when he’s not tweeting himself because it’s not written like a 5-yr-old. His “excuse” tweet about the ramp had proper punctuation & capitalization; something he can’t do. He needs a Dr. now! Sad that he’s so delusional that he won’t go. #TrumpIsNotWell #TRUMPstroke — Nancy O'Neill (@nancyjoneill) June 14, 2020

Dude, you looked fragile like your ego. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA you're so fragile. the whole world knows what it saw, snowflake — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 14, 2020

You’re so athletic — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 14, 2020

You just couldn’t let it go, could you? Now that you’ve blamed it all on the ramp, #rampgate is trending and the story isn’t going away, and the media might finally start covering your collapsing health. You just keep making things even worse for yourself! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 14, 2020

