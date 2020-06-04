Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT says Tom Cotton op-ed derided as fascist ‘did not meet our standards’ for publication: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times issued an apology for publishing a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) demanding the government “send in the troops” against people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication,” said a spokeswoman. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton’s op-ed was widely considered as advocating a police state, and a number of Black Times staffers took their frustration public, warning on social media that the article put their own lives in danger.

Despite initial efforts from opinion editor James Bennet to defend the decision to publish the piece, one source who claimed to be privy to the Times‘ Slack channel said that a staffer accused Bennet of having never actually read the op-ed before approving it for publication.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Arrest records and officials contradict Trump’s claim that he only went to bunker for ‘inspection’

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to edit real like an episode of "The Apprentice" by claiming that he was only in the White House bunker amid protests over the death of George Floyd in order to "inspect it."

But sources told The Washington Post that the president and his family were rushed to the underground bunker after a group of protesters breached White House barriers, and arrest records also back up those claims.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police seek public help identifying white man caught on tape attacking protesters

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Police in Maryland are requestion help identifying an assault-suspect who was caught on tape in a shocking incident near Washington, DC.

"he Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged assault that happened on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County on June 1," ABC-7 reported Thursday. "ABC7 is in touch with the group of people who posted video of the assault on social media (watch above). They say they were putting up flyers (photo of the flyers below) promoting justice for George Floyd near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda at the time."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYT says Tom Cotton op-ed derided as fascist ‘did not meet our standards’ for publication: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times issued an apology for publishing a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) demanding the government "send in the troops" against people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

"We've examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication," said a spokeswoman. "This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we're planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish."

Continue Reading
 
 