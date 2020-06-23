Quantcast
Connect with us

Pence ridiculed after ‘Gerald Ford’ moment tripping walking up steps: ‘Ramps: 2 Administration: 0’

Published

18 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Vice President Mike Pence took a tumble heading up a set of steps to his plane Tuesday. In any normal administration, it wouldn’t be a big deal. However, in 2016, President Donald Trump’s campaign and Fox News propelled a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton’s “failing” health after she tripped over something during the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s latest problems walking down a ramp that was neither wet nor icy was a source of mockery and questions online, but until he started tweeting about it, the media didn’t consider it a story. Trump has now spent more time talking about his walk down the ramp than he has about the coronavirus, a whopping 15 minutes during his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.

Trump has launched a campaign website against former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that he too is failing, something many find odd since Trump is the one exhibiting behaviors that have caused concerns about the president’s health and wellness. In a campaign ad titled “Fortitude,” running on television across the country, the Trump campaign uses video of Biden praying to claim that he’s mentally ill equipt to be president.

In a Washington Post report Tuesday, that President Trump has a “preoccupation in recent weeks over perceptions of his mental and physical health, at a time when critics have mocked him for episodes in which they say he has appeared frail or confused.”

Pence’s tumble happened after he attempted to race up the steps of Air Force Two on a sunny day. Former President Gerald Ford fell down the steps upon arriving in Austria while it was cold and raining. The simple fall almost certainly bruised Ford’s ego, but things got worse when “Saturday Night Life” turned it into outright humiliation. Ford was an accomplished athlete, leading the University of Michigan football team to consecutive undefeated, national championship seasons. But after Chevy Chase, Ford became known as the president who couldn’t stand up without falling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday afternoon, the Republican-run Lincoln Project turned the incident into a metaphor for the Trump administration. The move led others to join in the mockery, which you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pence ridiculed after ‘Gerald Ford’ moment tripping walking up steps: ‘Ramps: 2 Administration: 0’

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence took a tumble heading up a set of steps to his plane Tuesday. In any normal administration, it wouldn't be a big deal. However, in 2016, President Donald Trump's campaign and Fox News propelled a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton's "failing" health after she tripped over something during the campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s aides wanted Air Force One ‘turned around in mid-air’ to spare him embarrassment of low Tulsa turnout: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Business Insider, when President Trump's advisors looked out at the rows of empty seats before his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, they began "frantically texting friends and supporters who lived nearby in a late bid to fill the indoor arena's 19,000 seats."

According to one Trump staffer, they wished Air Force had turned around in mid-air in order to save Trump any embarrassment.

"Ultimately, Trump went through with his 2020 campaign's big return rally in Oklahoma after months in a COVID-19 quarantine lockdown, empty seats and all," Business Insider reports. "None of the eight Trump advisers interviewed by Insider had positive things to say about an event that has since sparked all manner of soul-searching and finger-pointing as the president's campaign looks to find its footing against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a little more than four months to go until Election Day."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire man who attacked Black teens will also face charges for attack on Black cop: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Matthew Lemelin was arrested this week with his brother Michael after terrorizing three Black teens in Manchester, New Hampshire and throwing racial slurs in the process.

According to the Hartford Courant Matthew will be charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, while his other brother Michael faces second-degree reckless endangerment. Due to the racist outbursts, it could mean that the charges could be escalated to a hate crime.

Matthew, however, is facing more serious charges from an incident in May in which he attacked a Black police officer with a racial slur. Officers said that he had to be subdued with a stun gun.

Continue Reading
 
 