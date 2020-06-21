Trump ‘furious’ over Tulsa campaign kickoff debacle before half-empty arena: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump was furious about the building of a stage where he was supposed to address adoring fans –only for it to not be used because no one showed — and the way smaller than expected crowd that greeted him in Tulsa on Saturday night.
After weeks of hyping up the fact that over a million tickets had been requested, Trump came out to a crowd that was estimated to be closer to 7,000 fans in an arena that holds 19,000.
According to the Times, “Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said ‘MAGA LESS MEGA’ with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats.”
Aides to the president have tried to spin the low turnout, blaming it on protesters who blocked the president’s fans from attending, but CNN and CBS have shot down that narrative, leaving the president’s campaign grasping for reasons for the widely-mocked failure.
“The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling,” The Times reports before adding, “While rallies are Mr. Trump’s favorite events, election-year politics has changed since his last one, on March 2. The coronavirus has largely shut down the campaign trail, and more recently the national political conversation has been dominated by a fierce debate over police violence against black Americans after the killing of Mr. Floyd.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump ‘furious’ over Tulsa campaign kickoff debacle before half-empty arena: NYT
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump was furious about the building of a stage where he was supposed to address adoring fans --only for it to not be used because no one showed -- and the way smaller than expected crowd that greeted him in Tulsa on Saturday night.
After weeks of hyping up the fact that over a million tickets had been requested, Trump came out to a crowd that was estimated to be closer to 7,000 fans in an arena that holds 19,000.
2020 Election
Calls for new impeachment hearings a ‘waste of time’ because Senate Republicans are ‘corrupt’: Dem Nadler
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said there was no value in attempting to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr -- or Donald Trump --over the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman because Republicans in the Senate are "corrupt" and would do nothing.
Speaking with "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper, Nadler expressed disgust with the president over his latest firing and with Republicans who will do nothing about it.
"I know you announced you're going to investigate why Berman was fired," host Tapper suggested. "Some congressional Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached. You have not gone that far do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?"
2020 Election
Trump campaign staffers worried as Biden siphons off voters from Trump stronghold: report
According to a report from Politico, staffers working on Donald Trump's campaign have been suddenly confronted with the fact that members of one of the president's strongest constituencies are turning to presumptive opponent Joe Biden, threatening the president's re-election.
Taking a key from former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign where he met with evangelical leaders to gain their support, Biden is reportedly doing the same and it appears that he is being effective which has become a cause for concern for Trump's people.