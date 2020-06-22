Trump was ‘giddy as a kid’ about Tulsa rally — and seeing half-empty arena was ‘crushing’: NYT reporter

While appearing on CNN, Haberman explained how desperate Trump had been to hold a big rally after having been stuck inside the White House for the last few months dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
“He had been as giddy as a kid in the days leading up to this rally,” Haberman explained. “He was really excited about it. Aides conceded that this was being done in part to try to lift his spirits, which were not in a good place in the last couple of weeks.”
All of that changed, however, when the president looked out at the rally and saw that the arena in Tulsa wasn’t even half full.
“For him to show up and find that all of these promises of all of these people who were going to show up and adore you and cheer for you, that they weren’t there, for him, that was crushing,” she said.
Haberman also claimed that the low attendance at Saturday’s rally was “still bothering him” days later, especially as cable news coverage has continued focusing on it.
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Writing in The Bulwark, columnist Tim Miller unpacks President Trump rally this Saturday on Tulsa, Oklahoma -- the first rally he's held since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The rally was supposed to be a blowout, but to Trump's surprise, he faced a half-empty arena and a host of other issues that have raised questions about the strength of his campaign as November closes in.
According to Miller, as soon as Trump stepped on the stage Saturday, "the story transformed from dystopian fiction to absurdist farce."
"The Trump on display in Tulsa was not a strong man steeling himself for a crackdown against protesters while standing astride a silent majority of mask-eschewing followers with a death wish," Miller writes. "Instead, out from behind the curtain came a weak and whiny D-list Rodney Dangerfield, obsessed with minor slights and not getting enough respect from the Fake News Media that he claims to hate but seems to be kind of super into."
President Donald Trump admitted he hired a "wacko" as national security adviser -- and he got hammered with mockery and criticism.
That former adviser, John Bolton, has written a book about his time in the White House alleging that Trump had asked multiple countries to help him win re-election, among other misdeeds and displays of incompetence, and the president has been lashing out.
"I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance," Trump tweeted. "I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!!"
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump was "energized" by the low turnout at his rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
"There was some suggestions that up to a million people did register for it and then in the end I think the official count from the fire department was something like 6,500," Fox News host Steve Doocy told McEnany. "Then there were reports that teenagers on TikTok or fans of K-pop, which is Korean pop music, may have sabotaged the rally."
"My question to you, Kayleigh, is how angry was the president that there was just a sea of blue empty chairs?" the Fox News host asked.