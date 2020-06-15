Trump’s ‘deteriorating health’ is ‘legitimate topic’ for both the press and Joe Biden: conservative

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin — who is no friend of Donald Trump — said the state of Donald Trump’s health should not be off-limits to the press and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when it comes to the November election.

Following a weekend when there were serious concerns about the president after he hobbled down a ramp after struggling to raise a glass of water to his lips during an appearance at West Point, the columnist suggested the 74-year-old Trump’s possible “deteriorating health” deserves scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a first-class narcissist, President Trump has insisted he is the healthiest president ever, as his former physician comically represented to the American people. In reality, signs of ill health and/or aging are becoming increasingly hard to ignore,” she wrote while also noting his mysterious trip to Walter Reed Hospital six months ago for a preliminary annual exam that has never been completed.

Calling Trump’s tweet that “The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Rubin was more than a little skeptical.

“Anyone watching the address could see it was a sunny, dry day. Moreover, the general at his side seemed to have no trouble at all walking down the ramp,” she recalled before admitting that the White House may never come clean about the president’s health.

But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be investigated, she insisted.

“Two things are clear, however. First, it is an entirely legitimate topic for the campaign,” she proposed. “The media should not relent in asking questions and demanding to speak with his doctors. Second, former vice president Joe Biden, a spry and fit 77-year-old, would be foolish not to mention it during the campaign. Trump increasingly seems like he is from another era, not someone who can make America great, but rather someone who never left the 1950s. His doddering appearance and faltering speech only add to the image of a man fading before our eyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To do anything less, she added would put the country at risk should the president be re-elected.

You can read the whole piece here.