‘We have a pattern’: CNN’s Acosta says Bolton revelations once again show Trump’s desperation for foreign help

On CNN Wednesday, senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the implications of ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s allegations that President Donald Trump asked for direct election assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Bolton’s claim is that the House impeachment managers on the Democratic side committed malpractice in that they narrowed the investigation to Ukraine, and they should have been looking at other things that the president was up to,” said Acosta. “I’ve talked to Trump advisers who have said, and they said this jokingly, the president has done worse things than what happened with Ukraine. They write off as the president pining out loud, that sort of thing.”

“We have a pattern here,” said Acosta. “Back in the 2016 campaign, he asked for the Russians to find Hillary Clinton’s emails. Then with Ukraine, he is seeking help from President Zelensky and captured in a transcript. And here, the national security adviser is saying that he sought help from China in the 2020 election. There is obviously a pattern. The White House is going to say it is all nonsense … but there are damning allegations in the book, no question about it.”

Watch below: