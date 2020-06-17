‘We have a pattern’: CNN’s Acosta says Bolton revelations once again show Trump’s desperation for foreign help
On CNN Wednesday, senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the implications of ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s allegations that President Donald Trump asked for direct election assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Bolton’s claim is that the House impeachment managers on the Democratic side committed malpractice in that they narrowed the investigation to Ukraine, and they should have been looking at other things that the president was up to,” said Acosta. “I’ve talked to Trump advisers who have said, and they said this jokingly, the president has done worse things than what happened with Ukraine. They write off as the president pining out loud, that sort of thing.”
“We have a pattern here,” said Acosta. “Back in the 2016 campaign, he asked for the Russians to find Hillary Clinton’s emails. Then with Ukraine, he is seeking help from President Zelensky and captured in a transcript. And here, the national security adviser is saying that he sought help from China in the 2020 election. There is obviously a pattern. The White House is going to say it is all nonsense … but there are damning allegations in the book, no question about it.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘We have a pattern’: CNN’s Acosta says Bolton revelations once again show Trump’s desperation for foreign help
On CNN Wednesday, senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the implications of ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's allegations that President Donald Trump asked for direct election assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Bolton's claim is that the House impeachment managers on the Democratic side committed malpractice in that they narrowed the investigation to Ukraine, and they should have been looking at other things that the president was up to," said Acosta. "I've talked to Trump advisers who have said, and they said this jokingly, the president has done worse things than what happened with Ukraine. They write off as the president pining out loud, that sort of thing."
Breaking Banner
‘The data just doesn’t bear that out’: CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta dissects Pence’s bogus coronavirus lies
In a wildly misleading op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal this week, Vice President Mike Pence echoed President Donald Trump’s claims that the mainstream media are exaggerating the threat coronavirus continues to pose in the United States. But Dr. Sanjay Gupta, during a June 17 appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” warned that not only is the U.S. far from out of the woods — the number of COVID-19 infections, he predicted, is “going to get worse.”
CNN
‘They believe in the power of their guns’: CNN reporter exposes right-wing movement preparing for ‘civil war’
CNN investigative correspondent Drew Griffin on Wednesday took the lid off the so-called "Boogaloo" movement that is showing up to Black Lives Matter protests heavily armed.
During a segment about Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, a self-identified member of the Boogaloo movement who was charged this week with both murder and attempted murder, Griffin explained what he's learned from speaking with other members of the movement.
"I've talked to some of these guys, they're very hard to pin down on what their actual beliefs are, other than they very much believe in the power of their guns, their loaded firearms," he explained. "They are calling for civil unrest, a civil war, or they're preparing for one, it's just unclear against whom."