Quantcast
Connect with us

White House aides ‘despondent’ over Trump’s smears against Buffalo activist: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s aides are “despondent” over his tweet smearing a 75-year-old activist seriously injured by Buffalo police.

The president tweeted out a conspiracy theory accusing New York activist Martin Gugino, who suffered a serious head injury when officers shoved him backwards, of trying to hack into police communications using technology that doesn’t seem to exist, based on reports from a Russian propagandist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aides to President Trump, current and former, rarely are rattled by a tweet,” Axios founder Mike Allen told MSNBC’s “First Look.” “They usually don’t say anything about them, they certainly don’t complain about them.”

Axios reported that aides were upset that the tweet upended their efforts to help Trump and his campaign pivot to a conciliatory role as the nation is roiled by widespread and sustained protests against police brutality, and one former aide wondered whether Trump even wants to get re-elected.

“Jonathan Swan tells me that his phone blew up with these Trump officials after this tweet posted,” Allen said, “and the word that he uses is despondent, like they just could not believe it. As he put it, summarizing the tweets that he got, they were at wit’s end. Why does it matter? Because as Axios reported, this was a week when the White House aides and the campaign were hoping that the president was going to get his head in a rebuilding, restoration, reconciliation conversation, focus him on crime reform. So much for that.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Now is not the time to cut back on contributing to your 401k

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

As the U.S. stock market cratered in March, did you panic and stop contributing to your 401k?

If you didn’t change your contribution, you’ve passed the first test of an economic crisis as an investor: don’t stop buying stock simply because your investments are down. In fact, it’s better to buy stock while the market is down, since you’re generally getting more shares for your money.

Financial advisers recommend a continued and constant contribution to your 401k because by doing so, you take advantage of the market’s ups and downs, without letting emotion get in the way. Human instinct has trained us to run from danger, but when it comes to the stock market, this fight or flight response actually works against us.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘America is failing the test’: Paul Krugman issues dire warning about COVID-19 as cases surge in multiple states

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been in headlines as much over the last two weeks, the disease is still killing roughly 1,000 Americans a day and many states are seeing surges in cases.

In his latest New York Times column, Paul Krugman argues that the United States has all but given up on trying to contain the novel coronavirus and is instead resigning itself to thousands more people dying of the disease.

The U.S. is doing this, Krugman writes, even though several other countries have offered blueprints for beating the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka ‘dissociated princess’ schtick is no longer ‘viable’: Trump family biographer

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for Vanity Fair, Trump family biographer Emily Jane Fox revealed how first daughter Ivanka Trump's political strategy of playing the "dissociated princess" has played to her advantage — and how recent events suggest her strategy is reaching its limits.

"Ivanka’s ability to operate on this otherworldly separate track — both from the president and from the everyday realities and rules that surround most Americans — was both an asset to the kind of power she cared about and a contrast from her father," wrote Fox. "She ignored the harsher realities of the administration she was part of by creating a distinct narrative that she could market to those who were open to buying it as a way to both aid her father and whatever role she would ultimately decide to take on once he leaves the White House. It is a kind of impulse control and compartmentalization that the elder Trump does not possess. Her father is temperamentally unable not to dwell on and rave about exactly what is on his mind or the public consciousness at that precise moment, even when it’s in his obvious political interest to do so."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image