‘Widespread panic’: Trump advisers growing frantic as his reelection prospects spiral downward
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the United States is putting President Donald Trump’s reelection chances in even greater peril, and Axios’s Jonathan Swan reports that many Trump advisers are feeling “widespread panic” about what’s to come.
According to Swan, new COVID-19 outbreaks in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona have dampened “early optimism about a booming economic comeback” that would push Trump back into contention with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Aides have also been taken aback by the sparse attendance at his infamously botched rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as it seems “advisers have recognized that Trump’s elderly base is more fearful of the virus than previously realized.”
Most significantly, writes Swan, Trump keeps shooting himself in the foot.
“Trump, relentlessly, keeps committing egregious self-defeating acts — the latest being tweeting a video in which an elderly supporter chants ‘white power,'” he writes.
2020 Election
Trump buried for tweeting about defaced statues while ignoring Russians paying to have US soldiers killed
Donald Trump kicked off his Tuesday morning by crowing about arresting "anarchists" who threw paint on a statue in Manhattan at the same time that he has yet to condemn Russia for reportedly paying a bounty for the killing U.S. military personnel overseas.
According to the president, who has been waging a Twitter war on protesters, "We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!"
Commenters on Twitter were quick to note that he seems more concerned about memorials to those who have passed and less so with living and breathing Americans serving their country, with one former staffer from his 2016 presidential campaign writing, "You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys."
2020 Election
Content of Trump’s phone calls would lead to him getting booted from office: Carl Bernstein
Following up on his CNN report about Donald Trump's phone calls with world leaders that have been described as "disturbing," journalist Carl Bernstein appeared on "New Day" to describe words and terms that the president used that would likely get the president booted from office if Republicans heard them.
2020 Election
Mike Pence is ‘repudiating’ Trump as Republicans look to flee the president: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During a segment in MSNBC's "Morning Joe," regular contributor John Heilemann said recent comments by Vice President Mike Pence make it appear that he is putting distance between himself and Donald Trump and may be a sign of the parting of the ways as the president's fortunes plunge.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Heilemann explained that Pence is not the only one who seems to be moving away from the president.
"We're not at the point yet, I want to be not hyperbolic about it, but we're getting to a point where we're going to get the answer to a question you've been asking me three and a half years, which is when are Republicans going to abandon Donald Trump and stop following him down the path to political doom as they have done for three and a half years," he began.