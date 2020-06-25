Quantcast
Worries over the ‘mental acuity’ of the president after ‘complete gibberish’ interview on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s fitness to hold office was called into question after the broadcasting on Thursday evening of a town hall that had been pre-recorded with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Trump falsely claimed there would not be any COVID-19 cases were it not for testing to detect the pandemic. Trump also predicted Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential race and bragged about being “the most perfect person.”

And Trump flopped after being asked his priorities for a second term.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the interview:

2020 Election

