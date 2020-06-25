Worries over the ‘mental acuity’ of the president after ‘complete gibberish’ interview on Fox News

President Donald Trump’s fitness to hold office was called into question after the broadcasting on Thursday evening of a town hall that had been pre-recorded with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Trump falsely claimed there would not be any COVID-19 cases were it not for testing to detect the pandemic. Trump also predicted Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential race and bragged about being “the most perfect person.”

And Trump flopped after being asked his priorities for a second term.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the interview:

Again, someone close to the president should let him know that he can't lose the election if he drops out of the race. Think about it — he could retire undefeated! A perfect 1-0 record! https://t.co/Zu3ynRQeLs — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 26, 2020

This bozo has the temerity to say *Biden* isn't all there… https://t.co/qyz6UFrN1v — digby (@digby56) June 26, 2020

Thinking about how moments earlier Trump was hitting Biden on his mental acuity. https://t.co/TwFw0Sefhl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 26, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump says that Biden can’t talk? This is complete gibberish. https://t.co/FEWAeIkj5x — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 26, 2020

Watching Trump 'interview' with Hannity, at first it seemed to me it should be an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign from Fox. The more Trump talks the more I realize it should be an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) June 26, 2020

Exclusive interview with a drooling moron https://t.co/JEBsS4L0Yj — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) June 26, 2020

If you a answered a question like this in a job interview – for any job – you would never hear from that employer again. https://t.co/yFzIpgivOA — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 26, 2020

nothing but meaningless word salad we can have a few more months of this garbage or four more years – it’s our choice https://t.co/1zHtkolpMB — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 26, 2020

“The New York Times is so dishonest. The Washington Post is so dishonest,” says Trump who calls Hannity “a great journalist.” HOLY COW. Hahaha. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) June 26, 2020

Did someone think this “town hall” with Hannity was gonna to help the president? I wonder if Trump’s base even really enjoyed that. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 26, 2020

The campaign ads for @JoeBiden should run this clip nonstop until November. https://t.co/TKvdwmK9P3 — Kurt Bradley (@kurtbradley) June 26, 2020

Events like this Hannity-Trump interview are complete propaganda. But I’m also not sure they do Trump any actual good other than reassure him that someone still loves him. It’s starting to feel like palliative care. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 26, 2020

