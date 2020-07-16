Quantcast
Connect with us

Brutal video targeting moms hits Trump for trying to hurt their children by returning to school in pandemic

Published

34 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and Education Sec. Betsy DeVos announced this month that schools must reopen regardless of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican leaders have maintained that not being in school is so detrimental to the development of children that parents must risk their lives and the lives of their families, teachers, principals, and other school administration members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author Don Winslow posted a video directed at mothers recalling all of the great moments in a child’s development from their first words to their first steps and their first days of school.

“Now Donald Trump wants you to abandon your most primal and powerful motherly instinct to protect your child,” the video says. “Trump and Betsy DeVos have said children don’t get Coronavirus. Tell that to the families of these children who all died from Coronavirus.”

The video then shows a clip from the CNN interview with DeVos when she was asked whether she can ensure that people won’t get COVID-19 when they go back to school. DeVos refused to answer, saying, instead, that children have to go back to school, no matter what.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has testified that there are guidelines for schools from the Center for Disease Control, but the Trump administration is telling schools to ignore them.

“We don’t want CDC guidance to be the reason why people don’t reopen their schools,” said Vice President Mike Pence during a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All it takes is one person,” the video continued. “One person to infect your child. Trump is so desperate to get re-elected that he’s threatening to defund schools for simply trying to protect their students. He wants to sacrifice your child so the country can appear to be open and working. But it’s not working and it’s getting worse. Donald Trump wants you to hurt your own child for his re-election. Are you prepared to do that? This isn’t a choice between Trump and Biden. This is a choice between Trump and your child.”

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump has rolled out a ‘new scam’ amid internal turmoil over Fauci: op-ed

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Greg Sargent takes a look at the Trump's administration's recent walkback of its attempts to undermine its top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after they discovered that it wasn't being received by the public so well.

According to Sargent, President Trump's "new scam" is to present the image that his administration actually respects Fauci's advice while continuing to undermine him behind the scenes.

"What’s really going on here is a kind of two-step, a double game," Sargent writes. "Trump and his advisers want him to reap the political benefits of appearing to harbor general respect for Fauci’s expertise, while simultaneously continuing to undermine Fauci’s actual claims about the threat the novel coronavirus will continue to pose — because those claims badly undermine Trump’s reelection message."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP strategist who wrote party’s 2012 autopsy says she hopes the party loses this year

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Sally Bradshaw, who wrote the GOP's so-called "autopsy" after its 2012 election losses, is hoping the party comes crashing down in defeat this fall.

In an email to NPR, Bradshaw conceded that the 2012 election postmortem was "obviously a failure," given that President Donald Trump had taken over the party in 2016 by explicitly ignoring its recommendations about taking a more inclusive approach to immigration reform.

However, she also seemed to think that the GOP's bill for not becoming a more inclusive party had finally come due given its failures to govern through a deadly pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 137,000 Americans with no end in sight.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Brutal video targeting moms hits Trump for trying to hurt their children by returning to school in pandemic

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Education Sec. Betsy DeVos announced this month that schools must reopen regardless of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican leaders have maintained that not being in school is so detrimental to the development of children that parents must risk their lives and the lives of their families, teachers, principals, and other school administration members.

Author Don Winslow posted a video directed at mothers recalling all of the great moments in a child's development from their first words to their first steps and their first days of school.

"Now Donald Trump wants you to abandon your most primal and powerful motherly instinct to protect your child," the video says. "Trump and Betsy DeVos have said children don't get Coronavirus. Tell that to the families of these children who all died from Coronavirus."

Continue Reading
 
 