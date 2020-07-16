Brutal video targeting moms hits Trump for trying to hurt their children by returning to school in pandemic

President Donald Trump and Education Sec. Betsy DeVos announced this month that schools must reopen regardless of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican leaders have maintained that not being in school is so detrimental to the development of children that parents must risk their lives and the lives of their families, teachers, principals, and other school administration members.

Author Don Winslow posted a video directed at mothers recalling all of the great moments in a child’s development from their first words to their first steps and their first days of school.

“Now Donald Trump wants you to abandon your most primal and powerful motherly instinct to protect your child,” the video says. “Trump and Betsy DeVos have said children don’t get Coronavirus. Tell that to the families of these children who all died from Coronavirus.”

The video then shows a clip from the CNN interview with DeVos when she was asked whether she can ensure that people won’t get COVID-19 when they go back to school. DeVos refused to answer, saying, instead, that children have to go back to school, no matter what.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has testified that there are guidelines for schools from the Center for Disease Control, but the Trump administration is telling schools to ignore them.

“We don’t want CDC guidance to be the reason why people don’t reopen their schools,” said Vice President Mike Pence during a press conference.

“All it takes is one person,” the video continued. “One person to infect your child. Trump is so desperate to get re-elected that he’s threatening to defund schools for simply trying to protect their students. He wants to sacrifice your child so the country can appear to be open and working. But it’s not working and it’s getting worse. Donald Trump wants you to hurt your own child for his re-election. Are you prepared to do that? This isn’t a choice between Trump and Biden. This is a choice between Trump and your child.”

See the video below:

Donald Trump wants you to hurt your own child for his re-election. Join the fight and say #NotMyChild. This is my new video. Help me get 6,000 retweets of this in two hours! pic.twitter.com/8WhBZK9Tg2 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 16, 2020