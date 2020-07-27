Quantcast
Connect with us

From ‘perfect storm’ to ‘a tsunami’: Cook Political Report expert shows how Trump is dragging down Senate Republicans

Published

1 min ago

on

Cook Political Report expert Jessica Taylor explained to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that President Donald Trump is such a drag on the ticket that all of the mistakes Republican senators have made are proving to be damaging to their November chances.

Taylor noted that the Senate seats in Minnesota and New Mexico were moved to the “safe” category. However, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) have been moved from “leaning Republican” to being a “toss-up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Loeffler has waged a war against the WNBA saying that Black players and their allies have no business participating in the nationwide effort Black Lives Matter. Loeffler claimed the movement threatens “to destroy” America. It generally isn’t a smart political move to alienate a huge number of your state ahead of an election, but Loeffler was already on thin ice after being accused of insider trading because she dumped stocks shortly after a closed-door meeting about the coronavirus. She then called it “socialist” to criticize her. Senate Republicans have dropped the ethics investigation as has Trump’s Justice Department, meaning a new Justice Department could relaunch the investigation if Trump loses in November. She’s already loaned her campaign $10 million, desperately trying to beat Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and two Democratic opponents she is trailing.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is in a difficult position after making it clear she didn’t take Trump’s impeachment seriously. She was then caught on tape saying she wanted to kill Medicare. But on the ground, Ernst keeps failing at very basic campaigning. The Iowa Starting Line explained went down in flames during an interview where she was asked basic questions about policies and political goals.

“The most newsworthy moment that came from the taping with a trio of top Iowa reporters was Ernst admitting that she would back a lame-duck Supreme Court nomination at the end of this year, even if President Donald Trump was defeated and even if Senate Republicans lost their majority,” the site wrote.

It flies in the face of what Ernst said in 2016 when she argued, “We must wait to see what the people say this November.” But it wasn’t the position, the site said, that was terrible so much as her excuse for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It only added to an “inept” description of her health care position, “or lack thereof,” the site explained.

“So, what has happened over the past year and increasingly over the past four months since this pandemic began is that Democrats have expanded the map by putting states like that in play along with Montana, and we now have six seats that are in our tossup category, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Georgia and Montana,” Taylor told Ruhle. “And then we also see Martha McSally there in Arizona, who was appointed to the seat, she lost on the election, just two years ago, for the seat, and her numbers have not improved there. She is losing consistently to Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, husband of Gabrielle Giffords and that’s a seat in play at the presidential level. These states are just racking up for possibilities for Democrats. And at this point, there are multiple paths to the three seats that they need and that I think of it as four seats probably that they’re going to need, because the most vulnerable incumbent is Doug Jones in Alabama, and we project that one as a probable loss for Democrats, but everywhere else they are playing offense where Republicans are very much on defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained it is a combination of things that are leading Democrats to victory.

“Four months ago one Republican strategist said to me this was sort of the perfect storm against them,” Taylor recalled. “Now it is becoming a perfect tsunami that could really wipe out the Senate and Republicans increasingly see this as their last firewall. If the polls stand and Joe Biden defeats President Trump, we at the Cook Political Report, my colleague Dave Wasserman believes that Democrats could possibly grow the House majority they won back last cycle, then this Senate would be the last sort of remaining piece that would stop Democrats from having unified control and I think that’s a message we will increasingly hear them say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that it’s clear Trump hasn’t handled any of the crises well and his poll numbers are dragging GOP incumbents down in many states.

See the full interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The reality of Trump’s desperate position ‘has begun to pierce his inner circle’: columnist

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Sunday, Charles Blow contends that President Trump's recent "shift in tone" may be too little, too late. "With the election passing the 100-day-away milestone, he is down in the polls, people don’t trust or approve of his handling of the pandemic and he faces a real uphill battle to re-election," he writes.

"Apparently, the reality of his dire straits has begun to pierce his inner circle of perpetual affirmation," Blow continues. "There is a reality lurking that can’t be lied away. If the election were held today, he wouldn’t win."

Blow writes that Trump uses his most valued tactics, fear and division, up until they stop working. When that happens, he changes whatever he needs to in order to get back into the good graces of his core supporters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am appalled’: Ex-Trump official shreds president for sending militarized DHS agents into American cities

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A former Trump administration official is calling out the president for his decision to send federal agents into American cities to clash with anti-police brutality protesters.

David Lapan, who served as the spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, has written a length analysis for Just Security in which he says the president is harming DHS's mission to protect Americans with his heavy-handed operations against American citizens.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The GOP is sitting on a ‘demographic time bomb’ as they alienate the electorate: professor

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Boston Globe from his new book, Harvard Kennedy School professor Thomas Patterson explained how the Republican Party is turning huge cross-sections of the electorate away from them at a moment when those cross-sections are growing in political power.

"Republicans are sitting on a demographic time bomb of their own making, and it could send them into a tailspin," wrote Patterson. "Although the politics of division that Republicans have pursued since Richard Nixon launched his 'Southern strategy' in the late 1960s — a blueprint to shore up the vote of white Southerners by appealing to racial bias — has brought new groups into their ranks, including conservative Southerners, evangelical Christians, and working-class whites, it has antagonized other groups."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image