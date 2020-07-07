‘Ironic if Donald’s SATs were taken by someone in Kenya’: Internet piles on Trump over charge he cheated to get into college

According to the bombshell new book about Donald Trump, penned by his niece Mary, the president got a boost to getting onto college by paying someone else to take his SATs.

In her book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” the daughter of one of the president’s brothers wrote that, “Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school,” according to the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter users were quick to jump on that juicy tidbit and mock the president who has claimed that he is a “stable genius.”

You can see a sampling below:

Wharton should immediately investigate whether Trump paid someone to take the SAT and obtained his admission by fraud. If so, the degree should be rescinded. There is no statute of limitations on plagiarism, and this allegation is even worse. https://t.co/iZ3I6qZR0q — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) July 7, 2020

Look, if you were @realDonaldTrump, you’d have paid someone to take the SATs for you too. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shame he can’t pay someone to exercise for him — Dave (@eaglesdiehard) July 7, 2020

It’s beginning to make sense why his high school transcript went missing. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That explains a lot — Graeme Boulton — please Please PLEASE wear a mask (@GraemeBoulton) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

a cheat on his wives… — hunkerdad (@hunkerdad) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, the dude probably can’t even spell SAT — vinweed (@vinweed) July 7, 2020

Who didn’t already know this? The pattern revealed all of this in the 80s pic.twitter.com/rypE1gN0YV — Finnegan’s Awake (@terrancegavan) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I wouldn’t doubt that the guy who took the SAT for trump is still waiting to get paid. — Reichert von Stenger (@StengerVon) July 7, 2020

Next we are going to hear he he worked with William Rick Singer got in on a “rowing scholarship” 🤣🤣🤣 — JJ LeBlanc est mon nom de plume (@JJLongworth) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How Aunt Becky of him. — Maeby in Isolation (@LuxPartout) July 7, 2020

Stable genius from the start. — Stable Genius LA🌈 🇺🇸 (@habesla1) July 7, 2020

Dolt 45’s Wharton degree isn’t worth the papyrus it’s printed on. — Ringo & Olive Beagle (@RingoOliveJones) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m surprised that it didn’t conclude: “… and failed to pay.” — 🤷‍♂️ (@wrathofposeidon) July 7, 2020

Ironic if Donald’s SAT were taken by someone in Kenya. — Bone Spur-gundy (@MaeLynnBallot) July 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I would pay money to see him take the SAT now — Kara 🌻 (@Karadactyl__) July 7, 2020

Donald Trump, a stable genius, had someone take the SAT exam for him. I guess we need to find out who sat for the exam as it appears that person is closer to genius status than Trump will ever be. #TrumpCheatsOnEverything and now we have the #TrumpVirus. pic.twitter.com/kilJ9Y6u6H — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊🌊VotinJoe2020🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@VotinJoe2020) July 7, 2020