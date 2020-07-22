Quantcast
Connect with us

Matt Gaetz caught ‘improperly’ funneling taxpayer money to ex-Trump aide ousted in racism scandal: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been caught breaking House ethics rules by funneling taxpayer money to a private speech-writing consultant who also happens to be a scandal-plagued former aide to President Donald Trump.

Politico reports that Gaetz’s office improperly sent $28,000 in taxpayer money to a limited liability corporation linked to Darren Beattie, a Trump aide who was ousted in 2018 after it was revealed he spoke at a conference featuring several prominent white nationalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico notes that “House rules explicitly prohibit spending taxpayer dollars on speech-writing consultants,” although Gaetz’s office tells the publication that this was the result of a “clerical error” that it is working to correct.

In an additional potential violation, Politico found that Gaetz has built a taxpayer-funded television studio in his father’s house that he uses for television appearances.

“Taxpayers foot the bill to rent the television camera, and the private company that built the studio — which Gaetz refuses to identify — takes a fee each time he appears on air,” Politico writes. “It’s unclear how much it cost the private company to construct the studio… This may run afoul of the House gift rule, which prohibits any lawmaker, aide, and their family members from accepting gifts worth more than $50.”

Gaetz is claiming that the TV studio was approved by the House Ethics Committee, although he declined to provide any documentation to back up this claim.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Russel Honoré calls for acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf ‘to be run out of Washington’

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Retired General Russel Honoré called for acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wold to be run out of town for the DHS troops terrorizing the streets of Portland.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams asked Honoré, "What made you the angriest looking at these pictures out of Portland, Oregon?"

"Number one, they were wearing military uniforms," Honoré replied.

"That uniform represent the cloth of our nation for people who don't draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority, and it's not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s acting Homeland Security secretary just made a damning admission on Fox News

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News Tuesday night, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf — who has not been confirmed to his position by the Senate — made a damning admission about his department’s conduct in Portland.

Federal officials in Portland have prompted a fierce backlash for aggressive and legally dubious tactics against protesters in the city. Local officials have demanded that the federal officials, some of them using unmarked vehicles and wearing camouflage without identifying insignia, leave and let police handle law enforcement. But President Donald Trump and Wolf seem intent on using the Homeland Security forces to intimidate, rough up, and apprehend protesters to make the federal government appear tough.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump acknowledges coronavirus is going to ‘get worse’ America — as other nations continue to improve

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Reeling from polls predicting defeat in November's election, President Donald Trump struck a newly serious tone on the coronavirus crisis Tuesday, acknowledging that a disease he has frequently played down would "get worse."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House briefing on the pandemic in almost three months.

"Others are doing less well," the president said. "It will probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better."

The return to presidential coronavirus briefings -- abandoned in late April after Trump drew ridicule for musing on the potential for injecting coronavirus patients with household disinfectant -- was part of a concerted bid to take back control of the message.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image