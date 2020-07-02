Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Mitch McConnell suddenly changed his tune on wearing masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the growing chorus of Republicans who are breaking ranks with President Donald Trump on wearing masks — and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained why.

Even the president himself backed off a bit, saying Wednesday that he was “all for masks,” but he’s spent the past two months questioning the science about their effectiveness against coronavirus — but his stance is widely unpopular with most voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Republican operative that has worked on Mitt Romney’s campaign, Jeb [Bush]’s campaign,” Scarborough said. “I don’t even want to say his name, but basically [he was] saying that masks were superstitious, that you were a member of a cult if you wore a mask.”

Although GOP voters are more likely to reject masks or question their effectiveness, the majority still agrees they should be worn to halt the spread of COVID-19, and the issue is starting to drag down other Republican candidates.

“This sort of talk, maybe it was acceptable by Donald Trump supporters, those that leaned Republican, when most of the infections, most of the hospitalizations, most of the deaths were in new york city, but they’re not now,” Scarborough said. “They’re in Arizona, they’re in Texas, they’re in Florida, they are in California. They’re in states, though, outside of New York City, that are hitting a lot closer to home for Trump supporters, and they’re having a big impact not just on the president’s numbers but also on the numbers of the key Senate races that will determine if Mitch McConnell is the majority leader next year or not.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Appalling’: Health experts bury Dallas church that hosted Mike Pence after choir members test positive for COVID-19

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Public health experts are slamming a Dallas megachurch that hosted Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend after several of its choir members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

BuzzFeed News reports that "at least five members of the choir and orchestra" at the First Baptist church in Dallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the weeks leading up to Pence's visit.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’ve been called a monster’: Trump supporters can’t wait to pack into RNC — and complain criticism is ‘completely unfair’

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters are eager to gather in Florida -- one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots -- for this summer's Republican National Convention.

GOP delegates from Pennsylvania say they're motivated to pack into the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial arena in Jacksonville, where Trump is scheduled to speak Aug. 27, after seeing weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in cities nationwide, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What one Fox News host is doing with his newfound clout: Attacking Republicans

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The night after news broke that Fox News personality Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson broke colleague Sean Hannity's record for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program in history, Carlson used his platform to say that most elected Republicans are "empty, sad people" desperate to fill a "yawning void inside where a personal life should be."
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image