Netflix hires black marketing chief amid tech diversity calls
Netflix has named as its new marketing chief tech industry veteran Bozoma Saint John, who becomes one of the few black women in the top executive ranks in Silicon Valley.
Saint John, who has worked at Uber and Apple, will start in August as chief marketing officer at the streaming entertainment giant, it said Tuesday.
“I’m so honored, excited and ready,” Saint John said in a tweet. “Let’s go Team Netflix.”
The appointment comes amid intensifying calls for improved representation for black people in board rooms, and in the wake of a reckoning over racial injustice in the US led by the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which California-based Netflix has openly supported.
A section recently added to the streamer features movies and series examining the black experience in the US, race-based abuses and the fight for civil rights.
Netflix previously said it would allocate two percent of its cash holdings, an initial sum of as much as $100 million, to financial institutions and organizations that directly support black communities.
“We believe bringing more capital to these communities can make a meaningful difference for the people and businesses in them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and more small businesses get started or grow,” they said.
CNN
CNN panel tears into Trump for obsessing over the optics of face masks: ‘This isn’t about looks’
On Wednesday, a CNN panel broke down President Donald Trump's recent remark that he likes how he looks in a face mask.
"He has the bully pulpit," said White House correspondent Jim Acosta. "President Trump says he likes how he looks in a mask. But this isn't about looks. It is about saving lives."
"It really just gives you a window into how the president is approaching this, and has been from day one," said correspondent Abby Phillip. "One of the things you have to remember is he has used masks as a political weapon against Vice President Biden, because he has said that Biden looks weak. His campaign has used images of Biden wearing a mask in campaign attack ads. So it is not surprising that the president would be first and foremost concerned about the way that he looks and wanting to change that narrative before he changes his behavior on the subject of whether he will wear masks. But, you know, I also think that this is a sign of how the president has had trouble with this part of the presidency, which is the way in which he has to demonstrate the kind of behavior that he wants the public to actually exhibit."
COVID-19
Trump says he’d have ‘no problem’ using mask in ‘tight’ quarters
US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he would have "no problem" doing so -- if conditions called for it.
"If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing an uptick in cases.
But he added: "Usually I'm not in that position."
Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for COVID-19 before coming in contact with him.
Breaking Banner
Multi-story building suddenly collapses in Brooklyn, New York
A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York, videos, photos and reports show.
It's unknown what happened and unclear if there are injuries. Neighbors in the area say that the first floor of the building had a gym in it. Gyms have been closed in New York due to the coronavirus, so there is hope that it was empty.
According to Gothamist, dozens of firefighters are on the scene but couldn't confirm if there were any people in the building.