‘Political arsonist’ Trump has left Republicans with no choice but to boot him in November: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis — who abandoned the Republican Party over Donald Trump — said that the president has made it impossible for conservatives to vote for him in November because he has “destroyed” everything he has touched.
As Lewis sees it, the president’s descent into overt racism following the murder of George Floyd instead of reading the room and seeing Americans across the board were outraged, handed a major victory to Democrats and gave conservatives who were on the fence a reason to flee him.
Writing, “His nastiness and belligerence has turned off many Americans, both moderate and otherwise apolitical people. As Trump forces them to make a binary choice between him and BLM, they choose BLM, even if they don’t agree with the entirety of its agenda,” Lewis suggested that anyone, from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) would have handled it better.
Adding to that, he noted, is the president’s history of hurting the “conservative cause” which makes it near impossible to support him because of his volatility and desire to play to the worst elements of the far-right.
“Not only is Trump not an effective fighter in the culture war, he actually hurts the conservative cause, inasmuch as conservatism is about conserving things and not burning them down,” he wrote. “That’s partly because agreeing with Trump is a thankless task. First, people assume you agree with all the horrible things Trump has ever said in the past. Second, he cuts your legs out from under you when he says something crazy or racist five minutes later.”
After writing, “Those seeking a centrist return to normalcy are left with Joe Biden,” Lewis admitted. “Biden won his party’s primary by ignoring the radicals in his own party—the woke left that dominates Twitter—and by trying to speak in ways that could unify the country.”
“Trump has no such inspiring or unifying ‘American Dream’ story. If white privilege is a thing, then Donald J. Trump is the perfect encapsulation of it,” he added.
New Lincoln Project ad taunts Trump for having the most disloyal administration ever
A new ad from the anti-Trump conservatives at the Lincoln Project taunts President Donald Trump for having so many former administration officials who leak embarrassing details about him to the press.
The new ad features a narrator whispering in the president's ear that members of his administration are disloyal to him and talk about him behind his back.
"They tell the media they're smart and you're out of control," the ad says. "That you can't focus. That you're mentally and physically weak. That you hide in your bunker. That you're scared and shaking."
The ad then tells Trump that members of his campaign "expect you to lose" and are using him to get "one last big payday before you go down."
Trump’s obsession with wrecking Obamacare is pushing him into a political buzzsaw: report
President Donald Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act at a time when the United States is suffering from a deadly pandemic.
An Axios analysis written by Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation argues that Trump's insistence on demolishing all of Obamacare puts him at odds not just with Democratic and independent voters, but also a majority of Republican voters.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urges Texas GOP to cancel its convention
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged the Republican Party of Texas on Monday to cancel its in-person convention in Houston next week and warned that should the event continue, health inspectors would have the authority to shut down the gathering if certain guidelines are not followed.
Turner said that he planned to send a letter to members of the State Republican Executive Committee, the state party’s governing board, outlining conditions the party must follow in order to hold the convention.