Quantcast
Connect with us

Russian aggression goes way beyond bounties on US troops — and Trump still hasn’t pushed back: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House is furiously denying that President Donald Trump saw evidence that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but there’s plenty of non-classified evidence the Kremlin has recently escalated its aggression.

The president insists he never saw intelligence about the bounties and the White House says the evidence was never strong enough to present to him, but even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits Russia has escalated its attacks on U.S. interests, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been new cyberattacks on Americans working from home to exploit vulnerabilities in their corporate systems and continued concern about new playbooks for Russian actors seeking to influence the November election,” the Times reported. “Off the coast of Alaska, Russian jets have been testing American air defenses, sending U.S. warplanes scrambling to intercept them.”

But there’s so far been no strategy for pushing back against Russian aggression.

The administration officially describes Russia as a “revisionist power” that aims to push the U.S. out of NATO and the Middle East, but the president personally objects to criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin and his regime, according to White House sources.

Trump has invited Putin to a G7 meeting planned for September in Washington, over the objections of U.S. allies who had banned Russia for its invasion of Crimea, and White House aides are fearful of bringing damning intelligence against Russia to the president.

The White House is also dead set on reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban before the election so Trump can announce a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the bounty situation potentially endangers those efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intelligence agencies intercepted financial transactions between Russia and the Taliban, which bolsters claims about the bounty program, and lawmakers who have been briefed on the matter are asking why the president hasn’t acted to counter the threat.

“I’m concerned they didn’t pursue it as aggressively or comprehensively as they should have,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), who chairs the House Armed Services Committee. “Clearly there was evidence that Russia was paying the bounties.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Russian aggression goes way beyond bounties on US troops — and Trump still hasn’t pushed back: report

Published

1 min ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

The White House is furiously denying that President Donald Trump saw evidence that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but there's plenty of non-classified evidence the Kremlin has recently escalated its aggression.

The president insists he never saw intelligence about the bounties and the White House says the evidence was never strong enough to present to him, but even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits Russia has escalated its attacks on U.S. interests, reported the New York Times.

"There have been new cyberattacks on Americans working from home to exploit vulnerabilities in their corporate systems and continued concern about new playbooks for Russian actors seeking to influence the November election," the Times reported. "Off the coast of Alaska, Russian jets have been testing American air defenses, sending U.S. warplanes scrambling to intercept them."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths’: Ex-Trump voters say his handling of COVID-19 finally broke them

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

The New York Times has profiled several people who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but who now say they will not back him in 2020.

Although many of these voters cited myriad reasons for their disaffection with the president, one common theme that popped up was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

President Trump is ‘near-sadistic’ in phone calls with women leaders: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's phone calls with foreign leaders sounded like his combative, meandering coronavirus press briefings — free of facts but packed with conspiracy theories, fantasies and gut hunches derived from social media rumors and the perspectives of Fox News personalities, according to a new report from CNN's Carl Bernstein.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image